The Toronto Raptors went 30-52 last season, missing the Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament by nine games. While Toronto was at the bottom of the Conference throughout last season, their outlook makes them one of the more intriguing teams in the NBA. Scottie Barnes is an All-Star-level talent and will take the court with new Raptors forward Brandon Ingram. Those two, combined with Immanuel Quickley and RJ Barrett, form a quartet of young talent.

The Raptors received the ninth overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft during the draft lottery. They did not move up or down, securing a pick in the middle of the lottery. In a year with a deeper, stronger draft class than last year, the Raptors have a crucial decision to make with their pick. Some rumors suggest that Toronto will not even make the pick, trading it to the Milwaukee Bucks for Giannis Antetokounmpo.

The former MVP has not requested a trade yet, however. For now, the Raptors still own their pick and plan to use it. The players projected to be picked in that part of the draft bring entirely different skillsets to the team that picks them. Toronto is on the lookout for a player who can fit in immediately and contribute from Day 1. Making the right pick is essential to head coach Darko Rajakovic's roster construction this summer. Here are three players that the Raptors should avoid with the ninth overall pick.

Duke G Kon Knueppel

Kon Kneuppel played well as Duke's secondary scorer in his freshman season. Cooper Flagg and Khaman Maluach dominated the highlight reels, but Knueppel's consistency helped Duke get to the Final Four. The 19-year-old averaged 14.4 points per game, finishing the year just short of a 50-40-90 season in college. His 6-foot-7 frame combined with his basketball IQ has him climbing up the draft boards.

When it comes to team fit, though, Toronto might not be the best spot. Assuming health across their roster and no major trades, the Raptors' starting five next season will be Quickley, Barrett, Ingram, Barnes, and Jakob Poeltl. Their bench mob features players like Jamal Shead, Gradey Dick, and Ja'Kobe Walter. Because of Barnes' playmaking skills, he and Quickley will likely split time as the Raptors' point guard.

Knueppel's playmaking and ball-handling are not where they need to be in order for him to run an offense. As a spot-up shooter and stocky defender, he is fully capable of holding his own. However, he does not quite fit what Toronto needs from the draft.

Arizona F Carter Bryant

Article Continues Below

Carter Bryant is another player whose stock is shooting up before the NBA Draft. The former Wildcat averaged less than 20 minutes per game during his freshman season, but his athleticism and shooting touch are hard to ignore. At 6-foot-6 with a 6-foot-11 wingspan, Bryant projects as a good defender immediately. If his 37.1% from three translates into the NBA, his 3-and-D skillset will earn him minutes no matter where he ends up.

Over the past few seasons under Rajakovic, Toronto's lineup has been defined by their wings. Barnes, Ingram, and Barrett will lead the way next season, but the plethora of wings at his disposal will make it difficult for a rookie to crack the rotation. Scouts believe that Bryant's talent will translate in the pros, but he would do best in an environment that grants him an opportunity to play minutes immediately.

The forward is one of many physical specimens in this year's draft class. Toronto has built this edition of the team around players like him. However, if he ends up on the Raptors, the rest of the wings ahead of him on the depth chart could bury him.

Georgia F Asa Newell

Georgia's star freshman had his fair share of highlights during his freshman season. He averaged 15.4 points and 6.9 rebounds across 33 starts last season, shooting better than 50% from the field. His length and vertical quickness make him an interesting prospect for a team looking to add pure athleticism to their roster.

Toronto's game plan is built around their defense's ability to force turnovers and get out in transition. The Oklahoma City Thunder proved this year that the strategy can work if the right roster is built with it in mind. Newell's willingness to defend and run the floor makes him a perfect fit on a team focused on transition.

His 29.2% shooting from 3s is a big concern for a team focused on attacking the rim. If defenders sag off of Newell when he stands at the 3-point line, driving lanes for Barnes, Ingram, and Quickley get much smaller. He could become a solid pick-and-roll partner, but 3-point shooting is a skill that all young players need to have in their arsenal.