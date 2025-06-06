Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga may be in for a sobering offseason as free agency approaches. Despite a productive postseason and solid regular-season contributions, Kuminga’s market has yet to generate significant traction, according to NBA insider Jake Fischer.

Speaking on the latest episode of NBA Rumors with Jake Fischer | NBA Insider Notebook, Fischer stated that interest around the 22-year-old forward has been surprisingly quiet to this point in the offseason.

“I’m not seeing, I have not heard of a developing, burgeoning, busy market for Jonathan Kuminga at the moment,” Fischer said. “It’s still early just like we’ve said throughout this show, but there might be the most likely scenario right now, I think is Jonathan Kuminga and Golden State needing each other. I think that’s the scenario that makes the most sense. A short-term deal that gets him paid and keeps Golden State’s optionality on the table.”

The Warriors were eliminated in the second round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs by the Minnesota Timberwolves, a loss that has prompted internal discussions about roster construction and future direction. Kuminga’s role has been one of the central questions amid those talks, particularly following the midseason acquisition of Jimmy Butler III.

Limited market and financial factors could lead to short-term Warriors return for Jonathan Kuminga

While there has been prior speculation about a potential sign-and-trade involving Kuminga, recent developments suggest that financial realities and limited external interest may keep the forward in Golden State — at least in the near term. Fischer’s comments indicate that a short-term agreement allowing Kuminga to remain with the Warriors could serve both sides as they assess longer-term options.

Kuminga averaged 15.3 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 2.2 assists per game on 45.4% shooting from the field across 47 regular-season appearances in 2024-25. His postseason performance, especially in the second-round series against Minnesota, drew praise as he averaged 20.8 points on 54.3% shooting and 42.1% from three-point range in that series. However, questions remain about his consistency, fit within the current roster, and long-term upside relative to the team’s timeline.

Fischer also noted a hypothetical involving the Brooklyn Nets, where Kuminga could be positioned as a trade piece rather than a long-term foundational player.

“It would make a lot of sense for the Nets to try to find a pathway for a number that gives Jonathan Kuminga the money he wants, but isn’t considered a potential overpay where Kuminga could then rehabilitate his trade value and then potentially be a piece that Brooklyn puts on the table to go out and make their next superstar trade,” Fischer explained. “Like the opposite end of Kevin Durant being traded out.”

While that scenario remains speculative, it underscores how teams around the league may view Kuminga — as a talented player still finding his ceiling, rather than an untouchable building block.