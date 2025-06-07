The Indiana Pacers continued their run of miracle comebacks in the playoffs following their stunning, 111-110 win against the Oklahoma City Thunder in Game 1 of the NBA Finals. After trailing by 15 points, the Pacers rallied back, capped off by a Tyrese Haliburton game-winner, to steal Game 1 and take a 1-0 lead in the NBA Finals. Following the win, Pacers wing Obi Toppin spoke about the confidence the team has.

“I never say think. I feel like we can win every single game. If we lose, it’s really our fault and our mistakes. We’re living in the moment. We won a game in the Finals, and we got three more to go,” Toppin said. “We’ve been in positions like this throughout the whole season, not just in the playoffs. . .We know what we got to do, who we got to give the ball to, and just watch magic happen.”

While Haliburton’s game-winner was certainly the talk of Game 1, Obi Toppin also came through in big way for the Pacers as they made their comeback against the Thunder. He finished with 17 points, five rebounds and two assists in 25 minutes off the bench. He shot 6-of-9 from the field and 5-of-8 from the 3-point line.

Toppin has been a key player for the Pacers during the regular season and through their playoff run to the NBA Finals. During the Eastern Conference Finals, he got the opportunity to help eliminate the New York Knicks, the team that traded him to the Pacers.

In 17 playoff games to this point, Toppin has played a little over 17 minutes per game and has taken around six shot attempts per game. He’s been averaging 9.2 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.4 assists with splits of 51.7% shooting from the field, 34% shooting from the 3-point line and 79.2% shooting from the free-throw line.

With the Pacers stealing homecourt advantage momentarily from the Thunder in Game 1, they will look to continue shocking the NBA world in Game 2 on Sunday, June 8.