OKLAHOMA CITY — After Shai Gilgeous-Alexander addressed Tyrese Haliburton’s game-winner in the Indiana Pacers’ 111-110 win in Game 1 of the NBA Finals, Oklahoma City Thunder All-Star Jalen Williams delivered his take on what went wrong.

The Thunder coughed up a 15-point lead amid a 12-3 Pacers run in their colossal fourth-quarter collapse. Williams identified Oklahoma City’s most significant shortcomings.

For Williams, the issues that hindered his team’s fourth-quarter performance were reminiscent of when the Thunder surrendered a double-digit lead in the fourth quarter of losing their series opener against the Denver Nuggets.

“We had a couple of defensive breakdowns that cost us, a couple of offensive rebounds that cost us, just little stuff down the stretch,” Williams said. “I thought we had a really good offensive process. We got some good shots towards the end. But when shots aren’t falling, you can’t have defensive breakdowns like we did.”

In a final frame where Jalen Williams and the Thunder were outscored 35-25 by the Pacers, the Thunder went 6-for-17, including 0-for-5 from deep in the fourth quarter. Indiana’s six threes in the final frame catapulted their comeback.

After Williams and Gilgeous-Alexander came up empty on back-to-back Thunder possessions, Haliburton, with 11.3 seconds left, dribbled the ball up the floor before finding his spot from inside the three-point arc over Cason Wallace for the go-ahead bucket.

Haliburton’s game-winner topped his NBA Finals debut performance, finishing with 14 points, 10 rebounds, and six assists while helping the Pacers steal Game 1.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander downplays Tyrese Haliburton’s ‘crazy’ shot

Article Continues Below
More Thunder News
Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) makes the game winning shot over Oklahoma City Thunder guard Cason Wallace (22) during the fourth quarter during game one of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center.
You won’t believe the last time the Thunder lost to East team at homeNathan Yasis ·
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) and guard Luguentz Dort (5) look on during the third quarter against the Indiana Pacers during game one of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center.
Richard Jefferson claims Thunder were ‘lost and fatigued’ late in Game 1Julian Ojeda ·
Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) shoots the ball against Oklahoma City Thunder guard Cason Wallace (22) during the fourth quarter in game one of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center
Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander downplays Tyrese Haliburton’s ‘crazy’ game-winnerJosue Pavon ·
Oklahoma City Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) looks to pass the ball by Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard (2) and Indiana Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton (0) during the fourth quarter during game one of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center.
How Thunder’s Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, other Canadian players made NBA history in Game 1Malik Brown ·
Pacers vs. Thunder Game 2 Results According to NBA 2K25
Pacers vs. Thunder Game 2 Results According to NBA 2K25Massimo Marchiano ·
Oklahoma City Thunder head coach Mark Daigneault speaks to the media after the Thunder lose to the Indiana Pacers during game one of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center.
Thunder’s Mark Daigneault ripped to shreds for questionable Game 1 coaching decisionsMalik Brown ·
Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander (2) drives to the basket past Indiana Pacers forward Pascal Siakam (43) during the fourth quarter during game one of the 2025 NBA Finals at Paycom Center
Alonzo Adams-USA TODAY Sports

Thunder All-Star Shai Gilgeous-Alexander reacted to Pacers guard Tyrese Haliburton’s game-winning shot. After Gilgeous-Alexander missed a shot that would have given the Thunder a three-point lead with less than 14 seconds left, Tyrese made him pay. In a game where the Pacers finished with a whopping 25 turnovers, they took care of the ball when it mattered most.

The Thunder failed to preserve a 15-point lead. After the loss, Gilgeous-Alexander took reporters through the motions of the Pacers’ final possession toward the end of the fourth quarter.

“I don’t know; it happened so fast,” Gilgeous-Alexander said. “He got down going right, pulled up for the middy, and knocked down the shot. I don’t know, it didn’t feel like anything crazy. He just made a play with time winding down, made a good play.”

In his NBA Finals debut, Gilgeous-Alexander finished with 38 points, five rebounds, three assists, and three steals but will look to even the series in Game 2 on Sunday.