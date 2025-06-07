Since the New York Jets hired Aaron Glenn as their next head coach, Quincy Williams cannot wait for the 2025 season to begin.

Williams, 28, sees Glenn's hiring as a new beginning for himself. As one of the leaders of the Jets' defense, Williams revealed he spoke with Glenn as soon as he got hired, talking about the “vision” of the team. The All-Pro linebacker added that the first-year head coach “challenged” him with a few areas of improvement in the 2025 offseason.

“Coach challenged me at the beginning,” Williams said, via the New York Post. “When he first got the job, he gave me a call. We had an hour-and-a-half conversation just on his vision, and also me getting his vision to the players and stuff, so we're all on the same page. And then, he challenged me with a couple of things to work on this offseason and then to show it during the season.”

With 116 tackles in 2024, Williams notched his fourth consecutive 100-tackle season, all with the Jets. However, he statistically regressed across the board from his first-team All-Pro season in 2023. While still posting stellar numbers, Williams had fewer tackles, interceptions and pass breakups in 2024 than he did the year before.

Though his best years came under former head coach Robert Saleh, Glenn presents a similar defensive-minded approach. Despite constant injuries, Glenn coached the Lions to a top-10 scoring defense in 2024 after years of poor results.

Aaron Glenn, Quincy Williams look to improve Jets' defense

Article Continues Below

The Jets have recently boasted an elite defense, but that reputation took a hit in 2024. New York ended the year in the bottom half of the league in scoring defense, rushing defense and turnovers. With Glenn in charge, and his subsequent hiring of defensive coordinator Steve Wilks, they seek significant improvements in 2025.

The Jets not only hired Glenn and Wilks but also made several key defensive signings in free agency. Derrick Nnadi, Brandon Stephens, Andre Cisco and Jamin Davis joined the team, in addition to their incoming rookie class. New York's draft class includes Tyler Baron, Francisco Mauigoa, Azareye'h Thomas and Malachi Moore.

Wilks, 55, has been out of the NFL since the San Francisco 49ers let him go at the end of the 2023 season. However, before then, he became one of the most respected defensive coaches during his two-decade-long tenure with various teams across the league.