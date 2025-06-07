To say the Utah Jazz were tanking during the 2024-25 NBA season is a bit of an understatement. At various times during the regular season, the Jazz were put on blast by media and fans for their blatant tanking strategies. But despite finishing with one of the best chances at the No. 1 overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, the Jazz were not rewarded by the basketball gods as they were bumped out of the top-three draft picks.

The Jazz finished the 2024-25 season with an overall record of 17-65, the worst overall record in the league. But as fate would have it, the Jazz didn’t even get a top-four pick in the NBA Draft, they landed at No. 5. Although the Jazz will likely miss out on top talents such as Cooper Flagg and Dylan Harper, all is not lost for the franchise.

One of the Jazz’s biggest roster needs during their rebuild is a true point guard, and it’s still possible for them to get the type of player they need with the No. 5 overall pick. In fact, one of the draft’s biggest stock risers could fall right into their lap when they are on the clock.

Jazz select Jeremiah Fears in the NBA Draft



One of the draft prospects who has managed to raise their stock in a big way in the weeks leading up top the NBA Draft is Jeremiah Fears. Fears exploded on the national scene last year as he led Oklahoma to the NCAA Tournament as a freshman.

Fears appeared in 34 games during his lone season at Oklahoma, including 31 starts, at a little over 30 minutes per game. He averaged 17.1 points, 4.1 rebounds, 4.1 assists and 1.6 steals with splits of 43.4 percent shooting from the field, 28.4 percent shooting from the three-point line and 85.1 percent shooting from the free-throw line.

He was already getting lottery interest during the college season, and following the NBA Draft combine, it appears to be a forgone conclusion that Fears will be selected with a high lottery pick. Barring a team in the top four drafting him, he should be available when the Jazz are up at No. 5.

There might be a little apprehension from the Jazz fanbase considering the team already drafted Keyonte George and Isaiah Collier, two players who project to be playmaking guards. But in any NBA Draft, the general rule of thumb is take the best player available regardless of position and figure it out later.

Fears has the opportunity to develop into a legitimate starting point guard in the NBA. There’s no guarantee that either George or Collier can become that. The Jazz have been playing George as their lead playmaker with mixed results. He began the season as one of the team’s starting guards, but was moved to the bench by the second half of the season.

Not only does Fears bring a strong playmaking game to the NBA, he also is a talented shot creator who can put up points. Having a true, lead guard is crucial for success in the NBA and without Fears, it’s not clear if the Jazz actually have a player capable of being that on their roster.

Drafting Fears could also potentially open up other guards on the roster as trade bait if the Jazz should consider taking that route. Overall, Fears projects as a future lead guard in the NBA, and the Jazz should not let that opportunity slip past them when they’re on the clock with their draft pick.