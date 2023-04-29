Colin Gallant has been writing about sports since covering the local high school teams as a freshman in Ontario, Canada over a decade ago. He has a Masters degree in journalism, a passion for all sports, especially hockey, and a laser focus on winning more fantasy championships. He joined ClutchPoints in 2022.

Seattle Kraken forward Jordan Eberle has avoided a suspension from the NHL’s Department of Player Safety after running Colorado Avalanche’s Andrew Cogliano into the boards from behind in Friday night’s 4-1 loss at Climate Pledge Arena.

Cogliano was injured on the play, heading straight down the tunnel after the check while Eberle received only a two-minute penalty for boarding.

Andrew Cogliano went straight down the tunnel into the locker room after being boarded by Jordan Eberle#GoAvsGo | #seaKraken pic.twitter.com/YUw4bavNQU — Hockey Daily 365 l NHL Highlights (@HockeyDaily365) April 29, 2023

It’s slightly surprising that the league didn’t even take a closer look, considering Eberle was looking right at Cogliano’s numbers and followed through in an extremely dangerous manner.

Cale Makar was suspended for one game for a late hit earlier in the series that arguably wasn’t any worse than the one Eberle delivered on the Avalanche veteran Cogliano on Friday.

Still, Colorado found a way to win on the road, defeating the Kraken in an elimination Game 6 to set up a winner take all Game 7 on Sunday night back in Denver.

Kraken defenseman Vince Dunn scored the first goal of the contest for the sixth straight game, but it was all Avalanche after that, scoring four unanswered to run away with the victory.

Avs veteran defenseman Erik Johnson waited for the perfect time to score his first goal of the season, potting the eventual game-winner in the second period.

Erik Johnson has the go-ahead goal for the Avs! 💥 Catch Game 6 between the Avs and Kraken live on Sportsnet. pic.twitter.com/HlN09uxwCf — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 29, 2023

The winner of the series will play the Dallas Stars in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs; they took out the Minnesota Wild in Game 6 on Friday.

The Stars join the Carolina Hurricanes and Vegas Golden Knights in the final eight, and either the Colorado Avalanche or Seattle Kraken will be joining them.

Just as Cale Makar was booed every time he touched the puck in the Emerald City in Game 6, it’s likely Jordan Eberle will get the same treatment from the Avalanche faithful at Ball Arena on Sunday.