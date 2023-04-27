A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Jared Bednar knows what it feels like to be at the highest peak of being a head coach in the NHL. After all, he steered the Colorado Avalanche to a Stanley Cup title in the 2021-22 season. This time, though, he and the Avs are on the brink of elimination right in the very first round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs following a 3-2 loss at home in Game 5 against the Seattle Kraken.

It’s not over yet for dreams of the Avalanche to repeat, but with Colorado’s back pressed hard against the wall, Bednar was left grappling with the brutal nature of playing in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

“But what do you expect? It’s the playoffs. We expect them not to block shots? Not to get in shooting lanes? … It’s what you have to expect this time of the year. It’s tough. It’s supposed to be tough,” Bednar said (via Bennett Durando of the Denver Post).

“That’s why it’s the most difficult trophy to win. That’s why it’s so rewarding when you win it,” the Avalanche mentor added.

Through five games in the series, the Kraken are keeping in step in the possession battle against the Avalanche, even having a slight margin in even-strength CF% with a 50.19 percent rate to 49.81 percent by Colorado. But more importantly, Seattle is getting more premium looks on offense, as highlighted by their even-strength 54.46 HDCF%.

It’s not over just yet for Colorado. The Avalanche remain a dangerous team, but so far, the Kraken are doing their homework and it’s showing in games.