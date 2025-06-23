The Seattle Kraken have already made their first major offseason moves. First, the Kraken traded for winger Mason Marchment in a deal with the Dallas Stars. Next, they sent Andre Burakovsky to the Chicago Blackhawks in exchange for Joe Veleno. Despite these moves, there is a chance they make a few more before the 2025 NHL Draft.

Seattle has picked in the top 10 three times in their first four drafts. And they will do so again on Friday when the 2025 NHL Draft begins. The Kraken own the eighth overall pick. This is the second consecutive year they have owned this selection. Seattle picked forward Berkly Catton with their pick a year ago.

There are a few directions this team can go once the draft rolls around. In fact, Seattle may be one of the more unpredictable teams in the top-10. There is going to be some intrigue around the Kraken's pick. Especially if we see some movement at the top of the order.

In the event Seattle holds onto this selection, here are three options on the table for the Kraken with the eighth overall pick in the 2025 NHL Draft.

Seattle Thunderbirds defenseman Radim Mrtka

The 2025 NHL Draft is the fifth draft the Kraken will partake in to this point. As mentioned, they have had top 10 picks in each of these drafts. Despite these premium selections, the team has never drafted a defenseman in the first round. Moreover, they've only drafted a defenseman with their first three selections just once — Ryker Evans in 2021.

This could very well change in 2025. Radim Mrtka impressed everyone in draft circles once he moved to the WHL from his native Czechia. His imposing 6'6″ frame is something teams will absolutely covet. His offensive ability is quite remarkable, as well. Mrtka is other a rather mobile player, especially for his size.

The Kraken only have one NHL defenseman — also Evans — who is younger than 25. Seattle has talented blueliners, but they aren't exactly long-term options. Mrtka gives them a projectable top-pairing defenseman with very intriguing offensive upside.

Brandon Wheat Kings forward Roger McQueen

Article Continues Below

The Kraken aren't exactly barred from taking a forward in the 2025 NHL Draft. Seattle does have a projected top-six forward in Catton. And their NHL roster has seen both Shane Wright and Matty Beniers find success to various extents. Still, they lack a true projected superstar. If healthy, Roger McQueen can be this star.

McQueen was one of five players who were in the conversation to go first overall in this draft. Unfortunately, he fell way behind the pack due to a back injury. When he's on the ice, the potential is undeniable. He can do it all. McQueen is a scorer, playmaker, and annoying pest all rolled into one. Like Mrtka, he brings the sort of size that teams covet from this position.

McQueen's medicals are going to determine where he falls. There is a chance he goes before this pick. And there's a chance he falls into the mid-to-late first-round. In any event, the Kraken have to consider this if he makes it to No. 8.

Barrie Colts defenseman Kashawn Aitcheson

In ClutchPoints' latest 2025 NHL Mock Draft, Mrtka went off the board to the Boston Bruins with the seventh overall pick. The Bruins do need a center, so the scenario is a bit tricky to parse. But intel coming out of the NHL Scouting Combine indicates Boston is looking for a defenseman early on.

If Mrtka goes off the board, Kashawn Aitcheson is an interesting fit for the Kraken. In fact, he is the player mocked to Seattle in our most recent 2025 NHL Mock Draft. Aitcheson is not the offensive dynamo Mrtka is. However, he is a heart-and-soul player. A natural leader who will set the tone defensively and physically.

The Kraken need some projectable players on defense. Outside of Matthew Schaefer and the aforementioned Mrtka, the options available aren't the most exciting, at least in the top 10. Still, Aitcheson is worth the selection, and could become a top-four defenseman in short order.