The Seattle Kraken and Minnesota Wild have agreed to a trade, hockey insider Frank Seravalli reports. According to Seravalli, the Kraken are receiving Frederick Gaudreau in exchange for a 2025 fourth round pick (the No. 102 overall selection).

It's been a busy offseason for Seattle to say the least. The Kraken already acquired Mason Marchment in a trade. Seattle is looking to take a step forward in 2025-26. As a result, it would not be surprising to see the Kraken make more moves in the near future.

Gaudreau, 32, had played in Minnesota since the 2021-22 season. In the 2024-25 season, Gaudreau scored 18 goals and finished with a total of 37 points. He also helped the Wild make a postseason run.

The Kraken's addition of the veteran should help matters moving forward. Seattle earned only 35 wins a season ago, but perhaps Gaudreau can help them reach the next level. Seattle finished with the second worst record in the Pacific Division this past season, so climbing the standings will be the goal during the 2025-26 campaign.

Meanwhile, the Wild finished 2024-25 with 45 total wins. It was a respectable season overall as they ended up in fourth place in the competitive Central Division. Minnesota is in an interesting position as they could be a playoff team once again in 2025-26. The Wild have work to do in the offseason, however.

Kraken, Wild preparing for 2025 NHL Draft

Both the Kraken and Wild are currently focused on preparing for the upcoming 2025 NHL Draft. The two-day event will begin on Friday night. Its conclusion will be on Saturday.

Seattle and Minnesota could look to make even more trades before or during the upcoming NHL Draft. Both teams would benefit from further upgrading their rosters in preparation for the 2025-26 season.

As for Frederick Gaudreau, he will begin to settle into his new home with the Storm.