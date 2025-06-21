The Seattle Kraken are serious about wanting to return to the Stanley Cup Playoffs after missing out by a considerable margin in the 2024-25 NHL season. They've already made a coaching change, removing Dan Bylsma after a single season and replacing him with former New York Islander coach Lane Lambert.

Now, Kraken general manager Jason Botterill has acquired a formidable presence that they'll add to their lineup that they'll be counting on to play a significant role in their future success and who could potentially be with them long-term if things work out.

The Kraken traded for Dallas Stars forward Mason Marchment, confirming the trade on Thursday and sending a third-round pick in the 2026 NHL Draft and a fourth-round pick in the 2025 NHL Draft in return to the Stars.

“He brings a unique combination of size, skill and netfront presence,” Botterill said, via The Seattle Times. “One of the things we’ve certainly talked about is finding more of an opportunity to get to the front of the net. That’s certainly Mason’s strength as a player.”

“The fact that Mason’s gotten to the conference finals the past three years — he knows the details of the game and how difficult it can be come playoff time,” Botterill continued

The acquisition of Marchment will be nothing but a good thing for the Kraken as they work to shed the bad feelings of their disappointing finish this season.

Mason Marchment will make the Kraken harder to play against

While speaking on Daily Faceoff Live about the trade, The Fourth Period's Frank Seravalli explained that not only does Marchment make the Kraken harder to play against next season, but that if things weren't to work out for whatever reason, they could flip him for additional assets at the trade deadline, as an expiring contract.

“Seattle needs to A) be a tougher team to play against; B) wants to improve, and C) if these things don’t work out, they’ve now bought themselves, basically for free using cap space, a great trade chip for the deadline,” Seravalli said. “So they could get way more back for Marchment, especially if they’re willing to retain some [salary] next March, than they gave up to get him now, and in the meantime you see if he’s a fit for your team and makes your team better.”

Seravalli also explained his view that the loss of Marchment is going to be a disappointment for the Stars, who went all-in to acquire Mikko Rantanen from the Carolina Hurricanes and then signed him to a considerable contract extension that eats up a portion of their salary cap space.

“It’s a disappointing ending for Marchment and the Stars,” Seravalli said. “I think he wasn’t nearly as impactful as they wanted him to be, and he kind of made himself the odd man out. For the Stars, it’s disappointing because this is a guy built for a team that needed to be harder to play against. You’re taking out one of the guys in your lineup that actually had that capability.

“So honestly, it’s a win for the Kraken, it’s a lose-lose for the Stars. I think they’re in a spot where they made their bed, they made some decisions that obviously makes sense going out to get Mikko Rantanen, but now they have to deal with the aftermath.”

Mason Marchment's postseason experience will benefit the Kraken

Marchment was never drafted in the NHL, instead signing a contract with the Toronto Maple Leafs in 2018. He's also played for the Florida Panthers before signing a four-year contract with the Stars in July 2022.

So far in 302 career regular season games played, he's scored 76 goals with 113 assists while adding another 11 goals with eight assists in 59 postseason games. He's now been to the Western Conference Finals in each of the last three seasons with the Stars, though was unfortunately unable to get them over the hump in 2023 against the Vegas Golden Knights and then in each of the last two seasons against the Edmonton Oilers.

For a team trying to get back to the playoffs, adding a forward who not only plays with a physical edge but also chips in with timely scoring combined with the experience of having reached hockey's final four for the last three consecutive seasons will be beneficial for their group overall.

Overall Grade of Kraken acquisition of Mason Marchment

The acquisition of Marchment is a low-risk, high reward situation for the Kraken. Not only did they turn draft picks into a player that can help them right now, there is also the potential of a contract extension if he proves to be an effective player with the team. If that doesn't happen, he can be dealt at the 2026 NHL Trade Deadline.

Overall, this trade earns an A rating.