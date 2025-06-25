After three full seasons with the Dallas Stars — and back-to-back-to-back Western Conference Final appearances with the Central Division club — Mason Marchment is headed to the Pacific after being traded to the Seattle Kraken last week.

The 30-year-old spoke about his excitement to now call the Emerald City home.

“I'm definitely excited to get down there and meet everyone,” Marchment said on Tuesday, per The Associated Press. “But for me, it's going to be a fresh opportunity and a good start, and that's always exciting. So, I'm looking forward to that, and hopefully we can get better as a team and make the playoffs.”

The Uxbridge, Ontario native added regarding the trade: “It's a business and I get that. I've been in it my whole life. So, there had to be some changes, and it just so happened to be me. I don't take it as a knock at all. There's teams out there that want you, so it's always a good thing. It's just part of the business. You go with it as it goes, but I'm excited to start in Seattle and get playing.”

The Kraken have advanced to the postseason just once in their four years of existence, but it was a coming out party for, at the time, the league's newest franchise. In 2022-23, Seattle upset the defending Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche in a thrilling seven-game Round 1 series.

Their next opponent was Marchment and the Stars, who sent the Kraken home in another terrific seven-game battle. Marchment commented on the ‘rocking' energy at Climate Pledge Arena during the postseason.

“It was awesome,” Marchment said of playoff hockey in Seattle. “For sure, the fan base sticks out instantly. It was rocking in there for three games. It was a hard building to play in, too. So, it's going to be fun to be on the other side of it.”

Mason Marchment should make immediate impact with Kraken

Article Continues Below

After the Kraken traded Andre Burakovsky to the Chicago Blackhawks, Marchment should have an opportunity to break into the top-six with his new team.

Although Seattle boasts a plethora of effective wingers, Marchment tied a career high with 22 goals last season, adding 25 assists for 47 points in just 62 games.

He'll play out the final season of his contract in 2025-26, which will pay the former Orlando Solar Bear $4.5 million. Marchment was traded for a 2025 fourth-round pick and a 2026 third-rounder last Thursday.

Under new head coach Lane Lambert, the Kraken are hoping to make a triumphant return to the dance. Following a disappointing 35-41-6 showing in 2024-25 — good for second last in the Pacific Division — the organization is likely not done making moves this summer.

Marchment joins Joe Veleno as the two newest players on the Kraken roster, but it's expected that general manager Jason Botterill and the front office could make a few more moves between now and training camp.

It'll be interesting to see if Seattle can return to playoff relevance in 2025-26 — and how effective Marchment will be in that quest.