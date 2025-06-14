The Seattle Kraken missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs once again in 2025. And they did not get any luck in the NHL Draft Lottery, either. It was a bit of a tough start to the offseason for Seattle. But they can make up for this with a strong showing in NHL Free Agency this summer.

The Kraken are in a bit of a state of limbo at this time. Seattle is not competing for the Stanley Cup Playoffs, let alone the Cup itself. However, they aren't exactly close to Cup contention in the same vein. A few moves could get this team into the postseason. In saying this, they would be expected to be early exits if they made it in.

Still, making the playoffs is a step toward Cup contention. And the Kraken could situate themselves nicely with a few moves. They enter July 1 with nearly $20 million in available cap space. This gives them the ammunition to chase a top star, such as Mitch Marner or Nikolaj Ehlers. They could also trade for someone like Jason Robertson, as well.

However, the chances of this aren't exactly clear. Getting a star is not necessary this summer, given their position and prospect pipeline. There is a nightmare scenario for the Kraken in NHL Free Agency, though, that could negatively impact their roster beginning in 2025-26.

Kraken lose Kaapo Kakko to an offer sheet

The Kraken acquired Kaapo Kakko through trade with the New York Rangers in mid-December. Kakko had a falling out with the Rangers before the trade. And this move served as a fresh start for the former second-overall pick. Suffice it say, it worked out for both sides.

Kakko played 49 games as a member of the Kraken in 2024-25. He scored 10 goals and 30 points in that time, becoming a regular presence on Seattle's top-six. This put him on a 16-goal, 50-point pace across 82 games. He looked like a completely new player away from the Rangers. And it gave the Kraken hope he could be apart of their future success.

Other teams certainly took notice of Kakko's performance in Seattle. With him hitting the market as a restricted free agent, those teams have a chance to approach the 24-year-old winger. Seattle has the chance to match any offer sheet, but he is able to sign an offer sheet if an opportunity presents itself.

It's hard to imagine Kakko leaving the Kraken this summer. But in this NHL Free Agency nightmare scenario, that's exactly what happens. Kakko signs with another team for big money, as this team believes he is only getting started. Seattle elects not to match, creating a hole in the top-six for 2025-26.

Seattle cannot find a backup for Joey Daccord

The Kraken have had an interesting history in goal in their short existence. It seemed to be a strength heading into their inaugural season. However, it has proven to be a challenge to find consistent goaltending. The Kraken have a primary starter in Joey Daccord. Now, they just need to find him a backup.

Daccord has emerged as one of the best goalies in the game over the last two seasons. Since the beginning of 2023-24, he ranks third in WAR among goalies (9.1), according to Evolving Hockey. Only Anthony Stolarz and Connor Hellebuyck have a higher WAR in that span. He also ranks fourth in Goals Saved Above Average (25.86).

Unfortunately, his backup has not provided any support in the rest days he's given. Philipp Grubauer has served as the backup over the last two seasons. During that time, he has saved -17.9 goals above average and -12.7 goals above expected.

The Kraken need better performances from their backup netminder. Unfortunately, the options available aren't the best. This nightmare scenario sees Seattle search far and wide for a new backup goalie. In the end, they leave NHL Free Agency having to rely on Grubauer to pick up the slack again in 2025-26.