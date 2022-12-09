By Diego Vergel de Dios · 3 min read

In we’re being real here, the Washington Wizards entered this season with little to no expectations. The Eastern Conference is too stacked for Washington to legitimately compete for a top-six or even a top-eight spot, but they were off to an incredible start at 10-7. Kristaps Porzingis, Bradley Beal, and Kyle Kuzma have all been averaging 20 PPG, but the sustained success is still a problem that the Wizards are continuing to figure out as the season continues.

Unfortunately, they have lost seven of their last eight games, which means trade talks will begin once again. With a deep draft class next year, the worst position in the NBA standings is in the middle of the pack. The Wizards exemplify a squad that is usually lingering at that position, so one trade piece they must consider is selling high on Kyle Kuzma. One rumored destination for him is the Phoenix Suns, and this is one particular offer the Wizards will not be able to turn down.

Suns trade Cam Johnson and Jae Crowder for Kyle Kuzma

From a Washington perspective, the rationale of moving Kuzma is something they are interested in executing before the trade deadline. Putting him as the centerpiece of the Russell Westbrook trade was not discussed as much during that juncture, but anyone can argue that Kuzma has been flourishing more than Westbrook ever since that trade.

The secondary wing scorer behind Bradley Beal is a role that Kuzma has embraced, but the organization may not be able to resist accepting a deal that involves Cam Johnson of the Phoenix Suns. Johnson is still injured because of a partial meniscus procedure, but the Wizards will not want to miss on a chance of acquiring a talent like him.

Kuzma has another season left in his contract after this year, and he will likely demand a bigger bag, which may not be worth it with the current payroll and trajectory of Washington. With the plethora of wings alongside Beal like Rui Hachimura, Deni Avdija, Corey Kispert, and Will Barton, it is Cam Johnson who brings a different facet to his repertoire that would likely be unlocked by Beal.

Johnson’s numbers in Phoenix have been outstanding, but it even raises to a higher level when they are missing either Devin Booker or Chris Paul. Thus, it is an accurate indication that he does need to take a backseat in Phoenix on most occasions. In Washington, that would not be the case because they are in dire need of another forward who can score and defend at an elite level.

At 26 years of age and a team option for next season, this is the perfect time to acquire him for Washington. A straight swap will not be fair for the Wizards, so they can still request for a disgruntled Jae Crowder who will be a veteran presence in a young locker room. Even if Crowder has not played a single second, he still possesses value across the league, so the Wizards could use him as another trade chip for another deal before the February 9th trade deadline.

The Wizards’ front office may ask for these minor inclusions in a Cam Johnson-centered deal, especially if the Suns are enamored with the addition of Kyle Kuzma. The Suns even have most of their future draft capital, so it would be brilliant if the Wizards can acquire a first-round pick or a couple of seconds. Kuzma has been known to be erratic in some instances, so this is the perfect opportunity to move him while his trade value is at a high level.