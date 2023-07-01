Kyle Kuzma sounds excited to return to the Washington Wizards. After weeks of speculation that Kuzma would leave the Wizards in 2023 NBA free agency, the forward is coming back to Washington on a four-year, $102 million contract.

Kyle Kuzma's new contract doesn't necessarily mean that he'll be in Washington for the long term. The Wizards could have plans to trade Kuzma while they rebuild the roster. The forward's first public reaction to staying with the Wizards, however, suggests that he doesn't plan on going anywhere.

DC let’s turn this ship around!! May take time but I’m committed you guys and turning the city up!!💯💯🫶🏽 — kuz (@kylekuzma) July 1, 2023

If Kuzma is indeed committed to the franchise, it's possible that he could remain with Washington through the length of his contract. Kuzma made it clear that he knows the team isn't going to compete for a championship next year. Maybe he can be part of a quicker-than-expected rebuild, making the Wizards competitive sooner rather than later.

Kuzma is coming off the best season of his career. In 64 games with the Wizards during the 2022-2023 season, the forward averaged 21.1 points, 7.2 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. He shot 44.8% from the field.

The Wizards have traded their two best players from last year. Washington sent Bradley Beal to the Phoenix Suns in what was essentially a salary dump. The team did end up acquiring Jordan Poole and a bevy of second-round draft picks. Washington traded Kristaps Porzingis to the Boston Celtics in a three-team trade.

Kuzma, Poole and Tyus Jones are the top players on the Wizards' roster for next season. It remains to be seen if they will be in Washington for a while or if the front office will look to flip one or two of those players for draft picks within the next year.