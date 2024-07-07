The Los Angeles Lakers dropped their Summer League opener to the Sacramento Kings but all many fans could talk about was the debut of Bronny James, who scored 4 points on 2-for-9 shooting from the field.

The Lakers' #55 overall pick has high expectations for this season and beyond in large part because of his surprisingly lucrative contract. Now, the Lakers Summer League coach is revealing his Bronny James focused plan for the Lake Show.

The plans came to the surface amid Dalton Knecht's surprisingly bad shooting night, one that was followed up with with comments from the former Tennessee Volunteers star. In addition, the negative buzz surrounding Bronny James' performance was roundly discussed on social media.

Bronny James is far from NBA ready, but according to Dane Johnson, the Lakers' Summer League coach, he will have plenty more chances to prove himself during the offseason spectacle.

Dane Johnson Shares Lakers' Plans For Bronny

Reporter Johan Buha shared the information on his Twitter account on Bronny, who is being targeted as a candidate for extra playing time.

James virtually duplicated his college stats with USC basketball on Saturday. He played 20 minutes and scored four points. More playing time awaits according to Buha, who said the tentative plan is “for Bronny James to play in every game this summer as LA looks to get him as many reps as possible.”

Lakers' Summer League Continues

It's out with the old and in with the new for Bronny James, Dalton Knecht and the Lakers as Summer League continues.

The Lakers' next game is tomorrow at 3:30 p.m. PT against the Golden State Warriors, a matchup that could be a better showcase for James' considerable talents.

The rumor mill and the social media wire are both rife with innuendo, speculation and rumors of Bronny James' forthcoming demise after one tough game. Bronny James still has plenty of points left to prove for Coach Dane Johnson and the Lakers' Summer League team, and so does Dalton Knecht.

While none of the aforementioned three players and coaches are likely to become household names this season, each brings something unique to the table that Lakers and NBA fans are watching with bated breath. Bronny James can quiet the critics with a double-digit scoring performance against the Warriors on Sunday. It won't be easy. but the minutes are there for the Lakers rookie to make it happen.