Though the Los Angeles Dodgers technically still consider the San Francisco Giants their top and only rival, apparently, no one told that to the San Diego Padres, who hate LA more than seemingly any other team in the majors.

The “big brother” a few hours up I-5 who live a life of glitz and glamour, the Padres have been gunning for the Dodgers for years now, with the team reportedly telling recently acquired reliever Mason Miller they “don't like LA” when he was traded down the coast from the Athletics.

And when a member of the Padres, even one who only spent a cup of coffee in the brown and yellow, decides to leave San Diego County for Hollywood, goodness, fan outrage has to be intense, right?

Asked that very question before the Dodgers' second game against the Padres at Petco Park, relief pitcher Tanner Scott noted that he's been called a traitor already this weekend by fans angry to see him suit up for the blue and white, even if he doesn't necessarily agree with the assertion.

“I got called a traitor last night, but I mean, how can I be a traitor?” Scott asked. “I got traded over here, and I was only here two months.”

Acquired at the trade deadline by San Diego last summer, Scott's assertion is correct, as he played almost twice as many games in a Marlins uniform vs. a Padres uniform last fall and had 350 more appearances before he even landed with California's southernmost team. While Scott played much better for the Padres than the Dodgers, as his 4.14 ERA is nothing to write home about coming off the IL, if he does something good or very good against San Diego, it's safe to assume those angry declarations of traitor will only grow louder.