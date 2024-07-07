The Los Angeles Lakers dropped their Summer League opener to the Sacramento Kings on Saturday in a game that served as the debut for draft picks Dalton Knecht and Bronny James.

Knecht had an uncharacteristically poor shooting day for the Lakers, leading him to let loose with a post revealing his true feelings afterward.

Knecht's feelings were revealed during a time when Bronny James' Summer League debut was heavily scrutinized. His father LeBron James shared a pure and heartfelt reaction to his son's first bucket as a member of the Lakers' organization.

The Lakers aren't rushing Knecht or Bronny James' development, but they do know that they will have a bit of a wait on their hands to see what each player is fully capable of doing on the basketball court.

Knecht Has Rough Shooting Night

Knecht shot just 3-for-12 from the floor on Saturday as the Kings beat the Lakers in NBA Summer League California Classic play by a score of 108-94.

Knecht shot 5-for-9 from the free throw line, adding four assists and two steals as he attempted to pick up Bronny James and his Lakers teammates.

Bronny James scored four points on 2-of-9 shooting, adding two assists and a steal for the Lake Show.

Reporter Mike Trudell revealed Dalton's feelings afterward. According to Trudell, Knecht said he was “just happy to get back onto a court” for the first time since March. He added that he “missed shots he expects to make,” but made plays out of screen/roll action.

Lakers Summer League Coach Adds Two Cents

Lakers coach Dane Johnson, who is taking over coaching duties from JJ Redick for the Summer League, had comments on Knecht as well.

“He's had a great couple of days (of practice,” Johnson said according to Trudell. “Today, a couple shots didn't fall for him, but in practice he's brought effort, energy. He just plays hard an will do whatever you tell him to do…He's had a great camp so far.”