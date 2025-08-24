The Toronto Blue Jays have proved to be a feisty team that fights hard to win every game, even when their opponent mounts serious comebacks. That was the case Saturday against the Miami Marlins in South Florida. The Blue Jays brought leads into the bottom of the 9th, 10th and 11th innings, and the home team was able to overcome the deficit and tie the game each time.

The @BlueJays are the only MLB team in the modern era to blow a lead in the 9th, 10th and 11th innings but still win the game. pic.twitter.com/g3rf3bjOjk — OptaSTATS (@OptaSTATS) August 24, 2025 Expand Tweet

In the 12th inning, the Blue Jays were able to regain the lead one more time when Bo Bichette launched a single into the left centerfield alley and the hit brought in George Springer. This time, the Toronto was able to keep the Marlins from scoring the tying run and they held on for a 7-6 triumph.

As a result, the Blue Jays became the first team in the modern era to blow leads in the 9th, 10th and 11th innings and still win the game.

The win allowed the Blue Jays to improve their record to 76-54 and they have a 5.0-game lead in the American League East over the Boston Red Sox. Toronto has won the first two games in their series against the Marlins and has been victorious in 6 of its last 10 games.

Blue Jays offense steps up in late innings

The Blue Jays had built an early 4-0 lead over the Marlins, but after Miami scored 3 runs in the bottom of the 7th inning and 1 more in the bottom of the 9th, the Blue Jays responded in the 10th inning.

Ty France delivered a sacrifice fly to right field and that brought in Bichette with the go-ahead run. The Blue Jays were faced with the same situation in the top of the 11th and they went ahead again when Andres Gimenez drove in Miles Straw with a single to left.

After the Marlins tied it against in the bottom of the 11th, Bichette knocked in the go-ahead run and played excellent defense at shortstop in the bottom of the inning to prevent Miami from scoring.

The Blue Jays will attempt to sweep the series when they send Kevin Gausman to the mound against Eury Perez. Gausman is 8-9 this season with a 3.78 earned run average. Perez is 5-3 and has a 3.48 ERA.