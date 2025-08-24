Dan Mullen earned his welcome back to college football moment Saturday. This time taking over for UNLV football. He endured a scare, though, facing Idaho State.

Mullen's new crew needed to erase an early 10-0 deficit, then finish strong in the fourth. The Rebels avoided the upset 38-31 at Allegiant Stadium against the Football Championship Subdivision foe.

Critics of Mullen sounded off online. Some roasting the former Florida head coach. Even a Georgia account trolled the former leader of the Gators.

Mullen, however, dropped this fiery and blunt message after earning his first win in Sin City.

“If you ain’t jumping up and down and celebrating you’re playing the wrong game. Because our team won,” Mullen said afterward.

How Dan Mullen, UNLV avoided upset scare vs. Idaho State

Mullen pulled a stunner by pursuing UNLV's opening following other high-profile jobs opening up. Many fans believe the former Southeastern Conference coach would pursue a power conference gig. Especially with his past credentials at Florida and Mississippi State.

Mullen underwent one swift, surprising change. His defensive coordinator Zach Arnett stepped down suddenly during the spring. Former Las Vegas Raiders defensive coordinator Paul Guenther eventually succeeded him.

Again, Mullen's reintroduction into CFB coaching came with early fright. The Bengals scored the first 10 points. UNLV fumbled on its opening possession which stalled a seven-play drive. Alex Orji was another making his own Rebels debut. The former Michigan quarterback got named into the QB rotation ahead of the contest. But Orji fumbled the ball away on the first drive.

The Rebels didn't cross the end zone until their fourth offensive possession. Jar'Den Thomas rumbled into the end zone off a 39-yard scamper. They then trailed 31-24 late before scoring the final two touchdowns.

Anthony Colandrea tossed a 9-yard touchdown pass to Daejon Reynolds. Orji ultimately redeemed himself by scoring an 11-yarder with 8:51 left.

Mullen went with a two-headed QB monster for the opener. Time will tell if he settles on one guy. But he tried to replace the feelings of skepticism with an excited warning postgame.