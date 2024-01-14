On Saturday, LeBron James took a seat on the bench as the Los Angeles Lakers faced off against the Utah Jazz, resulting in a 132-125 victory for the Jazz. While King James was off the court, former teammate Jordan Clarkson stepped up, earning himself a nod from the NBA icon.

LeBron James, who posted an Instagram story with the caption “My brother 4L @jordanclarksons,” showed support for Clarkson's exceptional performance in the game. The 29-year-old guard was instrumental in securing the Jazz victory, contributing 21 points, 4 rebounds, and 4 assists. James' current teammate, Anthony Davis, despite posting up a triple-double, shouldered the blame for the Lakers loss.

AD recorded his first triple-double of the year with a final line of 15 points, 15 rebounds, 11 assists (career high), and four blocks. However, he shot 5-for-21 from the field and was responsible for six of the Lakers' twelve turnovers. In 39 minutes, he was down 12 points due to numerous double teams and several missed opportunities.

The Lakers, struggling with a 19-21 record, currently sit at the 11th spot in the competitive Western Conference. Meanwhile, the Jazz, with a 21-20 record, are holding onto the 9th position, showcasing the intense competition in the conference.

For the Jazz, Lauri Markkanen (29 points, nine rebounds) and John Collins (19 points, 13 rebounds), Utah's frontcourt duo, dominated. One of the top rebounding teams in the NBA, the Jazz, had 12 more rebounds than the Lakers. Utah's relentless, downward paint approach produced 38 free throws, 36 of which they were able to convert.

The shoutout from LeBron James to Jordan Clarkson, who also played very well, brings back memories of their time playing together in Los Angeles before Clarkson went to the Cavaliers and then eventually the Jazz. The duo shared the court during the 2017-2018 NBA season when Clarkson was part of the Lakers. Their on-court chemistry and camaraderie were evident, creating memorable moments for Lakers fans.

During their stint together, Jordan Clarkson's scoring prowess and LeBron James' leadership combined to make an impact on the team. Clarkson's ability to provide an offensive spark off the bench complemented James' all-around game, creating a dynamic dynamic that had Lakers fans hopeful for the team's future.

While their time as teammates was relatively short-lived due to the nature of the business, the mutual respect and admiration between LeBron James and Jordan Clarkson continue to endure. LeBron's recent social media shoutout serves as a testament to the bond formed during their Lakers tenure, reminding fans of the positive influence Clarkson had on the team and the lasting connections made on and off the court.

As both players have moved on to new challenges with different teams, this shoutout reinforces the notion that the bonds forged in the Lakers jersey extend beyond the confines of the court, leaving an indelible mark on the players' careers and the memories of Lakers fans.