Bradley Beal reportedly showed little interest in joining the Los Angeles Lakers before agreeing to a two-year, $11 million deal with the Los Angeles Clippers, according to ClutchPoints NBA insider Brett Siegel.

Siegel reported Wednesday that despite the Lakers holding “extensive conversations” with Beal and his representatives, the 32-year-old guard did not express much enthusiasm for signing with the team.

“Beal did not show a lot of interest in playing for the Lakers despite the team holding extensive conversations with him and his representation,” Siegel posted on X, formerly known as Twitter, citing league sources.

Beal became a free agent following a buyout agreement with the Phoenix Suns, as first reported by ESPN’s Shams Charania. The Suns are expected to stretch and waive the veteran shooting guard, who had two years remaining on his contract. Phoenix will carry a $19.4 million cap hit annually over the next five years as part of the stretch provision.

Beal will join a Clippers roster led by Kawhi Leonard, James Harden, and Ivica Zubac. The move ends speculation that he could land with the Lakers, where he would have teamed up with LeBron James, Luka Doncic, and Deandre Ayton.

Beal averaged 17 points, 3.7 assists, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.1 steals in 53 games during the 2024–25 season, his second year with the Suns. He shot 49.7% from the field and 38.6% from three-point range while playing 32.1 minutes per game.

Bradley Beal’s no-trade clause shaped exit from Suns as he picks Clippers over Lakers

Despite persistent trade speculation throughout the season, Beal remained in Phoenix in part due to the full no-trade clause in his contract. The clause limited the Suns’ flexibility in exploring trade options. His eventual buyout marked a financial reset for the franchise and paved the way for Beal to choose his next destination.

His decision to join the Clippers comes as the team looks to maintain its competitive window in the Western Conference. The Clippers were eliminated in the first round of the 2025 NBA Playoffs and are seeking to retool around Leonard and Harden. Beal is expected to provide additional scoring and veteran depth as the team moves into a new phase following several postseason disappointments.

Meanwhile, the Lakers’ pursuit of Beal comes as part of a broader offseason overhaul. The franchise acquired Luka Doncic in a blockbuster midseason trade and later signed Deandre Ayton, forming a new core around LeBron James. Beal’s reported disinterest in the Lakers could signal concerns about role, fit, or opportunity on a roster crowded with high-usage players.

Beal, a three-time All-Star and former No. 3 overall pick, has spent the majority of his career with the Washington Wizards before being traded to Phoenix in 2023. Over 13 seasons, he has averaged 21.5 points per game.

His move to the Clippers adds another proven scorer to a team aiming to return to championship contention. The decision also marks a rare instance of a high-profile player passing on the Lakers in favor of their crosstown rival.