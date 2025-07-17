Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice has been sentenced for his role in a multi-car crash that took place in 2024, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter.

“ESPN sources: A Dallas County judge just sentenced Chiefs WR Rashee Rice to five years probation and 30 days of jail time that can be served during those five years stemming for his role in a multi-car crash in Dallas during the 2024 offseason. Now that the judge has ruled, the NFL can expedite its disciplinary process and Rice is likely to receive a multi-game suspension,” Schefter wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

With the ruling coming from the Dallas County judge, there's a good chance that Rice will receive the multi-game suspension this upcoming season.

The car crash took place in March 2024, when Rice was driving a Lamborghini Urus, driving at a speed of 199 mph before the collision. At least seven people were injured in the crash.

After the decision by the Dallas County judge, Rice's lawyer released a statement on his behalf.

“Last March, I was involved in a high-speed accident in Dallas,” the statement said. “There have been a lot of sleepless nights thinking about the damages that my actions caused, and I will continue working within my means to make sure that everyone impacted will be made whole. I urge everyone to mind the speed limit, drive safe and drive smart.

“Last and certainly not least, I am profoundly sorry for the physical damages to person and property. I fully apologize for the harm I caused to innocent drivers and their families.”

The Chiefs will now have to find a way to replace the third-year player, and it's uncertain how long the suspension will be. Rice was barely on the field last year, after he suffered a season-ending LCL injury four games into the season.

In his rookie season, Rice had 79 catches for 938 yards and seven touchdowns.