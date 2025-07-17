Cam Thomas’ future with the Brooklyn Nets remains one of the most puzzling free agency storylines of the offseason. According to NBA insider Jake Fischer, the gap between the Nets and their restricted free agent scoring guard is wider than many expected.

Despite extending a $5.99 million qualifying offer to Thomas in late June. That officially made him a restricted free agent. However, the Nets have “yet to even significantly engage” in contract talks with him. This approach stands in contrast to past summers when Brooklyn aggressively pursued restricted free agents like Otto Porter Jr., Tyler Johnson, and Allen Crabbe.

Instead of re-signing Thomas quickly, the Nets have focused on using their $24 million in cap space to reshape the roster and accumulate draft capital. Moves like shipping out Cam Johnson for Michael Porter Jr. and Terance Mann. Or through adding a future unprotected first-round pick. Either indicate a front office prioritizing long-term flexibility over immediate commitments, including to their free agents.

The market is working against the Nets' restricted free agent Cam Thomas

The market has also worked against Thomas. As Fischer noted, “he does not really have a market.” This is largely because nearly all cap space around the league has dried up. That leaves Thomas in the same limbo as other notable restricted free agents like Jonathan Kuminga, Josh Giddey, and Quentin Grimes, players whose value is hard to gauge in a market that isn’t actively bidding.

Without significant outside interest, Thomas has two options. Try to negotiate the best possible deal now or accept the qualifying offer and play out the 2025–26 season in Brooklyn before hitting unrestricted free agency next summer, a path former Net Trendon Watford took before leaving for Philadelphia.

Brooklyn’s calculated patience may ultimately pay off in flexibility. But it’s come at the cost of clarity with Thomas. The guard's breakout scoring ability hasn’t been matched by a breakout market. Until a resolution is reached, the Nets’ silence on their young scorer remains a notable wrinkle in their offseason strategy.