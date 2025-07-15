It's been a solid Summer League showing so far for Los Angeles Lakers rising sophomore Bronny James, who has started every game for the team so far in Las Vegas. His father, Lakers superstar LeBron James, was in attendance for the Lakers summer league squad's recent game against the Portland Trail Blazers and watched Bronny put together an efficient night from the field.

At one point during the game, the younger James hit his defender with an impressive crossover and then lofted a nice sweeping hook shot softly into the net.

A camera then panned to LeBron James, sitting courtside, who could be seen mouthing the words, “he learned that from me.”

It was a heartfelt moment for a duo that made NBA history last year by becoming the first father and son to share minutes at the same time during an NBA game, a feat they accomplished in Los Angeles' very first contest of the season against the Minnesota Timberwolves.

It hasn't been as busy of an offseason as some Lakers fans were probably hoping for, as the team only recently “solved” their center issue by signing DeAndre Ayton and still have a lack of depth in the frontcourt overall.

The team has also been caught in some turbulence as of late due to a carefully-prepared statement from LeBron James' agent Rich Paul, hinting that he may not be happy to spend the rest of his career in Los Angeles and directly contradicting his client's recent acceptance of his player option in the process.

At this point, it would appear highly unlikely that any trade featuring LeBron James is on the horizon, but as he has been known to do throughout his career, James certainly knows how to use his circle to drop cryptic hints that get the debate shows talking.