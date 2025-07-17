Philadelphia 76ers restricted free agent Quentin Grimes remains unsigned, but a new report suggests both sides are still expected to reach a multi-year agreement. According to Jake Fischer of The Stein Line, the shortest deal Grimes is likely to sign is a three-year contract, despite ongoing delays in negotiations.

Fischer reported Thursday that while Grimes re-signing with the 76ers once seemed inevitable, discussions have dragged on longer than anticipated. Still, the expectation within league circles is that Philadelphia will find a way to finalize a deal that spans at least three years.

“Grimes re-signing in Philadelphia seemed to be the safest restricted free agency bet, but those talks have also dragged on,” Fischer wrote. “The expectation persists that the sides will ultimately hash out no less than a three-year deal.”

Grimes, 25, averaged 21.9 points, 5.2 rebounds, 4.5 assists, and 1.5 steals per game over 28 appearances after being acquired from the Dallas Mavericks in February. He shot 46.9% from the field and 37.3% from three while playing 33.7 minutes per game. His elevated production in March, when the 76ers were without key starters due to injury, significantly raised his market value.

Fischer noted that Philadelphia’s front office has structured its offseason strategy around retaining Grimes. The team made only modest offers to forward Guerschon Yabusele — who ultimately signed a two-year, $12 million deal with the New York Knicks — to preserve financial flexibility.

“It’s a notion reinforced by the fact that the Sixers have already lost popular forward Guerschon Yabusele to New York in free agency, having made only modest offers to Yabusele to maintain maximum flexibility to re-sign Grimes and avoid hard-capping themselves at the second apron,” Fischer added.

Daryl Morey cites CBA challenges as 76ers weigh Quentin Grimes’ contract demands

Philadelphia’s cautious approach suggests the team is looking to avoid triggering luxury tax penalties while still securing Grimes on a meaningful long-term deal. Reports indicate Grimes is seeking a salary in the $25 million per year range, a figure that exceeds the non-taxpayer mid-level exception of roughly $14 million.

Earlier this week, 76ers president Daryl Morey addressed the stalled talks in an interview on the PHLY Sixers Podcast, noting the difficulty teams are facing under the current collective bargaining agreement.

“I do think the structure of the rules make it challenging for all sides,” Morey said. “Everyone is sort of in the same boat. We’ll hopefully continue to work on it.”

Grimes’ restricted free agency has become one of the most closely watched offseason developments for Philadelphia. Alongside drafting V.J. Edgecombe with the No. 3 overall pick and re-signing veterans Kyle Lowry and Eric Gordon, the outcome of these negotiations will help define the team’s roster direction for the 2025–26 season.

While no agreement has been finalized, signs continue to point toward a three-year framework as both sides navigate a tight financial landscape.