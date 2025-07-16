The LeBron James speculation continues to buzz around NBA Summer League, but the Los Angeles Lakers “have never discussed” trade or buyout scenarios with the 40-year-old superstar, according to The Athletic. This latest report comes after Rich Paul tried to tamp down LeBron rumors in recent days, and the expectation is James will be with the Lakers for the 2025-26 season.

“Amid the constant speculation recently about his future, both the Lakers and people close to the NBA’s all-time leading scorer expect that he will be with the organization for training camp once the season begins this fall, league sources told The Athletic.

“Those same sources said the Lakers have received no indication from James or his representatives that he would request a trade or ask to be bought out of the final year of his contract, which will be his eighth season with the Lakers, the longest consecutive stretch spent with one organization in his career.”

LeBron James trade speculation took on life of its own

The LeBron James trade speculation took off after Paul's eye-opening statements when the Lakers star decided to exercise his $52.6 million player option for the 2025-26 season. Many took Paul's comments about James' future as a hint at his desire for a trade, but the Klutch Sports agent continues to insist that's not the case. The Athletic's report notes that Paul has made “similar” statements in the past, though the differences in this case were the lack of cap space around the NBA and the presence of Luka Doncic as the Lakers' new face of the franchise.

But given the circumstances, moving on from LeBron is difficult. A return to the Cleveland Cavaliers continues to be a talking point, especially with James showing up at their practice facility, but a trade would require massive changes for the Cavs that might just not be worth it. A reunion with Anthony Davis and Kyrie Irving on the Dallas Mavericks has also gained buzz, but the Mavs reportedly don't want to “gut” their roster either in a trade.

And as for a buyout scenario, the Lakers have little reason to do it and there have been no talks of it.

So, for all the hubbub, it appears LeBron James will be in Los Angeles to start the 2025-26 season. This report likely won't shut down the speculation, because that's just the nature of the game and anything can happen, but there's no real reason to expect the Lakers star to move to another team in the immediate future.