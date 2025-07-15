Los Angeles Lakers All-Star LeBron James made headlines once again at NBA Summer League. He was first seen courtside, offering advice to his son, Bronny James, during a game against the Clippers. Later, the Lakers star was spotted backstage sharing a handshake with San Antonio Spurs phenom Victor Wembanyama. The brief interaction quickly lit up the internet and fueled a fresh wave of speculation.

The brief exchange showed the two dapping each other up, followed by a quick hug, simple, respectful, yet deeply symbolic. Victor Wembanyama was recently cleared to return after a blood clot scare in his right shoulder, adding weight to the moment. The 20-year-old has been easing back into form, even spending ten days training at the famed Shaolin Temple. His presence in Las Vegas had already stirred excitement. A public link with LeBron? That only poured fuel on the fire.

LeBron James’ future with the Lakers, meanwhile, remains a mystery. He exercised his $52.6 million player option for the 2025–26 season, but notably declined to sign a contract extension. His agent, Rich Paul, confirmed that multiple teams have reached out about trade possibilities. Among them were Dallas, Cleveland, Golden State, and the Clippers. However, with LeBron holding a no-trade clause, the ball remains firmly in his court.

Reporters and cameras tried to get a read on him during the NBA Summer League festivities. When approached by ESPN for a live interview, LeBron James brushed it off with a brief, pointed response: “I ain’t got nothing to talk about.”

That silence, paired with his meeting with Victor Wembanyama, has sparked theories ranging from playful recruitment to genuine interest in pairing up with the Spurs’ rising star. For fans of the purple and gold, it’s an uneasy moment. Was it just a moment of mutual respect between two generational talents, or a subtle message that LeBron is looking ahead?