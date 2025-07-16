Former NBA forward Richard Jefferson offered a candid perspective on the demands of playing alongside LeBron James, stating that it “sucks” — not due to personal issues, but because of the relentless expectations tied to winning at the highest level.

Speaking on the latest episode of the Road Trippin’ Show, Jefferson, who played with James on the Cleveland Cavaliers from 2015 to 2017, reflected on the intensity that comes with being a teammate of one of the most competitive athletes in modern sports.

“Playing with LeBron sucks because you’re trying to win a championship. He’s one of the most competitive human beings in the history of American sports,” Jefferson said.

He continued by explaining how James' discipline and preparation elevate expectations across the roster.

“Does it suck when you’re showing up and he’s already been practicing for four hours and you’re like, oh st… when he’s watching film and you mess up a play and he’s like, motherf***er what ‘re you doing? And it’s like, yeah, those are the cons.”

“Playing with LeBron [James] sucks.” “You're trying to make it to the top of the hill? This motherf*cker is trying to go to Mars.” Richard Jefferson and Channing Frye on what it's like playing with The King 👀 (via @RoadTrippinPod)pic.twitter.com/gicVAeAOlE — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) July 16, 2025 Expand Tweet

Jefferson, who won an NBA championship with James in 2016 when the Cavaliers famously overcame a 3–1 deficit against the 73–9 Golden State Warriors, noted that such challenges come with playing alongside historically great players.

“They were cons for playing with [Michael] Jordan. They were cons for playing with Kobe [Bryant]. They were cons for playing with players that are so great that they demanded excellence. There’s always cons when you’re trying to win at the highest level,” he said.

Richard Jefferson, Channing Frye explain the demanding standards that come with playing alongside LeBron James

Fellow Road Trippin’ co-host and former NBA player Channing Frye, who also spent multiple seasons playing alongside James from 2015 to 2018, echoed Jefferson’s sentiments. Frye was part of the Cavaliers’ rotation during their Finals runs before being traded to the Los Angeles Lakers in James’ final year with Cleveland.

“Here’s the cons: certain guys play for minutes, certain guys play to be All-Stars, certain guys play to be in the Hall of Fame,” Frye said. “LeBron James plays basketball to win championships and to be the greatest player ever. So like, putting that in perspective is like, oh, you’re trying to make it to the top of the hill – this motherf***er’s tryna go to Mars… That’s the difference in how he approaches the game.”

The comments highlight the unique pressure and commitment required to play alongside James, who enters his 23rd NBA season after opting into his $52.6 million player option with the Los Angeles Lakers. James, 40, appeared in 70 games last season, averaging 24.4 points, 8.2 assists, and 7.8 rebounds per contest while maintaining career-best efficiency from the field and from three-point range.

Jefferson’s remarks underline how James' pursuit of greatness shapes the culture around him — a reality that may be demanding but has produced four NBA championships and one of the most decorated careers in league history.