Russell Westbrook and Patrick Beverley, now both of the Los Angeles Lakers, have had a long history of beef between them. Everything began in the 2013 playoffs when Beverley, then of the Houston Rockets, dove in for a loose ball and straight onto Westbrook’s knee. Westbrook tore his meniscus which ended the Oklahoma City Thunder’s championship hopes that year, and Beverley and Westbrook have bickered ever since.

So it was funny when images of Westbrook and Beverley sharing an embrace in the Lakers practice facility made rounds around the internet. The entire NBA Twitter was excited about the possibilities of hijinx with the Westbrook and Beverley pairing on the court, and Beverley himself is well-aware of the duo’s comedic potential.

Patrick Beverley (patbev21) responded to a tweet posted by NBA fan Josiah Johnson (KingJosiah54) that compared the hug Westbrook and Beverley shared to that of the hug between two dons of rival crime families in 1972’s The Godfather, Vito Corleone and Philip Tattaglia. Beverley wrote “Best 1😂😂🔥🔥” in his quote tweet reply.

Corleone and Tattaglia were noted rivals during the Five Families War, and it all came to a rousing confrontation during the a sit-down with the Commission, with Corleone even rising from his sick bed (akin to a potential Westbrook revival?) but not before the two sworn enemies exchanged pleasantries. During this confrontation, Corleone later on discovered that Tattaglia was merely a pawn in the war, being masterminded behind the scenes by Emilio Barzini Sr.

While Patrick Beverley finds the Godfather reference to be hilarious, here’s to hoping both Russell Westbrook and Beverley don’t suffer the same fate Corleone and Tattaglia did, with both unable to fully resolve their differences before it was too late. For the Lakers’ sake, hopefully this is the start of the full-blown redemption of the relationship between the two competitive guards.