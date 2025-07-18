The Arizona Diamondbacks received a much-needed boost ahead of their upcoming St. Louis Cardinals series, as it was revealed All-Star third baseman Eugenio Suarez believes he's ready to return. After exiting the All-Star Game with a wrist injury, Suarez has been cleared for action and could rejoin the Diamondbacks lineup as early as Friday.

Manager Torey Lovullo shared the Suarez injury update in a media session, which was posted by ArizonaSports on X (formerly known as Twitter). Suarez, who was hit on the left hand during the Midsummer Classic, appears to have avoided a major setback.

“I’ve been in contact with Geno via text,” Lovullo said. “He’s not gonna come in here for the workout. I asked him to stay away, to spend a little bit of free time with his family, which he'll do. And he said he's fine, ready to play, excited to be back in line tomorrow. But feels like we dodged a bullet.”

The diagnosis was a contusion, and X-rays came back negative.

“Probably the best news we could have hoped for,” Lovullo added.

This update comes at a critical time for the Diamondbacks, who sit at 47-50 and 5.5 games behind in the NL Wild Card race. They’ll open a home set against a streaky St. Louis team battling for postseason position. Having Suarez active for the series could provide an emotional and on-field lift.

The veteran is hitting .250 with 87 hits, 31 home runs, 78 RBIs, and 58 runs scored through 95 games this season. He’s been a reliable power bat in the heart of the Diamondbacks’ lineup, offering veteran leadership and dependable defense throughout a stretch marked by injuries and roster turnover. With Arizona leaning on a young core, Suarez’s return from injury brings much-needed stability as the club gears up for a critical second-half playoff push.

The club’s injury updates extend beyond Suarez. Catcher Gabriel Moreno remains sidelined with a fractured finger, while reliever Shelby Miller has resumed throwing after avoiding surgery for a flexor strain. Depth pieces like Adrian Del Castillo and Trevor Richards could also return soon to help bolster the roster.

If the 34-year-old third baseman can return to form, it could be a turning point in the club’s playoff hopes. With momentum at stake and postseason implications looming, Friday’s first pitch against the Cardinals might set the tone for the rest of the second half.