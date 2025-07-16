Rich Paul, longtime agent of LeBron James and head of Klutch Sports, was reportedly upset over what he viewed as a shift in influence within the Los Angeles Lakers organization following the arrival of Luka Doncic, according to Kendrick Perkins.

On the latest episode of the Road Trippin’ podcast, Perkins, a former NBA player and teammate of James, revealed that Paul had called him directly to express frustration after Perkins publicly suggested that a new power structure had formed inside the franchise.

“There’s a new sheriff in town. It’s Luka and Bill Duffy. It’s WME. It’s no more Klutch Sports no more,” Perkins said. “And I told this to Rich Paul on the phone and we had an argument because I said it on TV and we argue a lot.”

Perkins detailed that the conversation occurred after he made similar remarks during a television appearance, prompting Paul to reach out immediately afterward. According to Perkins, Paul pushed back on the notion that Klutch Sports, which has long held considerable sway over Lakers roster decisions, had lost its grip on the franchise.

“I told him on the phone after he called me after I got off television. It’s a new sheriff. Klutch Sports is not running it no more. LeBron is not running the Lakers organization no more. It’s Luka Doncic, Bill Duffy.”

Doncic, represented by Duffy and WME Sports, was acquired by the Lakers in a blockbuster trade with the Dallas Mavericks in February, sending Anthony Davis to Dallas. Since the trade, Doncic has been positioned as the new centerpiece of the franchise, while the Lakers continue to retool around him.

Perkins pointed to the team’s recent signing of free agent center Deandre Ayton as further evidence of WME’s growing influence. Ayton, also represented by WME and Bill Duffy, joined the Lakers on a two-year, $8.1 million deal following a buyout with the Portland Trail Blazers.

“When I said that, they signed Deandre Ayton,” Perkins continued. “Who is Deandre Ayton signed to? WME. Who is Bill Duffy again?”

The Lakers’ shift in direction comes amid a broader transition within the organization. LeBron James opted into his $52.6 million player option for the 2025–26 season and is returning for his 23rd year in the league. Despite his continued presence, many within league circles have speculated that Doncic’s arrival marks a changing of the guard in terms of both leadership and influence.

Under second-year head coach JJ Redick, the team is expected to be built around Doncic moving forward, with younger talent like Ayton supporting him in key roles. While James remains a key figure on the court, the Lakers' recent decisions reflect a franchise increasingly influenced by WME’s rising power structure.

The tension described by Perkins adds to the growing narrative around a power transition within the Lakers, as the organization begins to look toward a future beyond LeBron James.