It's Friday, Aug. 4, which means Anthony Davis is officially eligible to begin negotiating with the Los Angeles Lakers on a contract extension.

Davis, 30, can receive a 3-year, $169 million max deal, on top of the two years and nearly $84 million remaining on his current deal (he has an early termination option for 2024-25). Should the two sides reach an agreement — they have until the day before the regular season to negotiate — AD would effectively be under contract for five years and approximately $253 million. The Lakers are reportedly intent on giving Davis the max before training camp opens on Oct. 3, per Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times.

“According to people with knowledge of the situation, there’s strong interest from the Lakers in getting an extension done with the 30-year-old big man. Indications are that the team is prepared to make a full three-year offer despite concerns about Davis’ durability. The sides can formally start speaking today. While it’s unknown what Davis and his camp will seek, it would seem like a no-brainer for both sides to knock this out before training camp, with the organization continuing to build on the momentum it seized last February at the trade deadline.”

The Lakers could push for incentive-based particulars in the contract, such as availability thresholds. Davis has not appeared in more than 62 games in any of his four seasons in Los Angeles (AD is repped by Rich Paul of Klutch Sports, of course, who is not known for encouraging his clients to make concessions). Davis would seem to have the leverage here, as a potential free agent after next season and, you know, as one of the best basketball players in the world whom the Lakers would be unable to replace.

Davis' extension could rise to $187 million if the salary cap continues to increase at its current rate. Considering the NBA's impending media rights deal and resulting revenue infusion, $170-$187 million for Anthony Davis may end up being a bargain.

“Couldn’t think more highly of Anthony Davis as a Laker and as a player,” Rob Pelinka said at Summer League when asked about looming extension talks. “He’s helped deliver a championship to our franchise. He’s been an incredible captain and leader. We saw last year, willing to play through a hard foot injury to get our team to the Western Conference Finals. So just love having him as a part of our team.”

AD's extension would place him under contract with the Lakers for three years past LeBron James' contract, which includes a player option for 2024-25. The Lakers are beginning to shape their post-LeBron squad, having inked Austin Reaves and Rui Hachimura (both 25) to multi-year deals.

In 56 games last season, Davis averaged 25.9 points on 56.3% shooting, a career-high 12.5 rebounds, and was arguably the best defensive player in the league. He was inarguably the most impactful defender in the playoffs, as he helped lead the Lakers to the Western Conference Finals.