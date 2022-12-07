By Kendall Capps · 2 min read

The Los Angeles Lakers entered Tuesday’s game against the Cleveland Cavaliers having won four games in a row. The biggest reason for the recent success has been Anthony Davis’ performance. He has been playing at an MVP level as of late. Over the last two games, Davis has dropped 99 points on 70 percent shooting and pulled down 27 rebounds.

He was active again early on in Cleveland, but that came to a crashing halt midway through the first quarter. Davis was seen heading to the locker room after going up for a block. Lakers fans watching probably wondered whether he re-injured his back. Thankfully, that did not turn out to be the case.

Davis has been ruled out the rest of the game with flu-like symptoms, according to Lakers reporter Michael Corvo.

That’s a tough blow for the Lakers looking to extend their win streak. But at the very least, Los Angeles fans can breathe a sigh of relief that it’s not injury-related. Davis has dealt with numerous injuries throughout his career. Most recently, he has been dealing with back spasms this season. He missed half of each of the last two full seasons with injuries.

The rest of the Lakers squad will have to pick up the slack. Thus far, they have done a pretty good job of that. Thomas Bryant and Russell Westbrook are each in double figures at halftime. However, the Cavs closed the half on a run and took a 57-49 lead into the break.

LeBron James is looking to improve upon his 17-2 all-time record versus Cleveland.