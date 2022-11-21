Published November 21, 2022

By Gerard Samillano · 2 min read

It turns out that Anthony Davis and LeBron James are just like us when it comes to meeting with celebrities. The two Los Angeles Lakers players are some of the most recognizable names even outside of basketball. However, when they met Fast and Furious star Vin Diesel, the star duo couldn’t help but ask a rather silly question.

After the Lakers’ dominating win over the San Antonio Spurs, Anthony Davis talked about his interaction with Vin Diesel. The star forward told Melissa Rohin his “serious” request for the Fast and Furious star. Needless to say, Diesel laughed at the Lakers’ duo hilarious question.

“‘If you’re as good as you say you are, we want to see you take a car and drive it off to Staples and do a flip and land it.’ He was laughing and everything like that. I think me and Bron were pretty serious to see if he could do it.”

The Lakers have started to bounce back after having an awful start to the season. They have won their last three games, thanks in large part to Anthony Davis’ resurgence. The star forward has turned back the clock, averaging a double-double of 30 points and 13 rebounds in the last six games.

This Lakers team always had the potential to be as explosive as the scenes from the Fast and Furious. Who knows? Perhaps if LA breaches the .500 mark this season, maybe Vin Diesel can do the ‘ol car flip trick as a reward. That would make for a rather entertaining halftime show.