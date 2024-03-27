The Los Angeles Lakers picked up a hard-fought 128-124 double-overtime victory over the Milwaukee Bucks on Tuesday night in one of the most thrilling games of the year. And with LeBron James sitting this contest out, it was Anthony Davis who was forced to step up and lead his team to victory, and he certainly did just that with his latest monster outing.
While he wasn't particularly efficient, Davis was the driving force for the Lakers in this win (34 PTS, 23 REB, 2 AST, 12/31 FGM). He was also stellar on defense, as he nabbed two steals and four blocks, and along the way, he ended up passing Boston Celtics legend Kevin McHale on the NBA's all-time blocks list, as he now finds himself in 30th place on that list.
Anthony Davis has passed Kevin McHale for 30th on the NBA's all-time blocks list 🛑 pic.twitter.com/z9g2XTY4rX
— Los Angeles Lakers (@Lakers) March 27, 2024
Anthony Davis makes more history with Austin Reaves, D'Angelo Russell
Davis came through in a big way for Los Angeles in this one, as they managed to rally from a 19-point deficit with just over eight minutes to go in the fourth quarter to force overtime. Davis blocked a potential game-winning shot by Damian Lillard in the first overtime period to force double-overtime, and from there on out, the Lakers eventually managed to put the Bucks away.
Of course, Davis wasn't the only player who delivered the goods for Los Angeles in this game. Austin Reaves (29 PTS, 14 REB, 10 AST, 10/20 FGM) and D'Angelo Russell (29 PTS, 12 AST, 7 REB, 7/22 FGM) were also spectacular, and when you combine their outings with what Davis did, the trio ended up putting together a performance that hadn't been seen in the NBA in over 50 years.
Via OptaSTATS:
“Anthony Davis, Austin Reaves & D'Angelo Russell for the Lakers tonight:
92 points
44 rebounds
24 assists
They're the first NBA trio (on any team) to combine for 90/40/20 in a game since the Lakers' Wilt Chamberlain, Happy Hairston & Jerry West did so on January 24, 1971.”
With James sitting this game out, the Lakers needed the rest of their team to step up, and they did just that in arguably their best game of the season. Not only did they pull off this huge comeback without their best player, but they did it against one of the best teams in the Bucks. These are the types of wins that can inspire a team to go on a deep run come playoff time.
Los Angeles obviously would have rather not had to pull off a comeback to get this victory, but in the NBA, all wins are created equal, even if this is likely going to add some win to the team's sails over the next few days. While they are currently the nine seed in the Western Conference, it's worth keeping an eye on the Lakers to see if Davis and company can carry their momentum over in an effort to make a run up the standings.