As the Los Angeles Lakers continue their five-game road trip, ESPN’s Dave McMenamin delivered the most encouraging update yet on LeBron James’ recovery from a sciatica injury that has sidelined him since training camp. With the Lakers (8-4) set to face the New Orleans Pelicans (2-9) on Friday as part of their NBA Cup schedule, signs point toward James nearing his long-awaited season debut.

McMenamin reported Friday on NBA Today that James has reached a significant milestone in his rehab progression.

“As big as the news was on Wednesday that LeBron played five-on-five for the first time in nearly six months since the playoffs against Minnesota,” McMenamin said, “Thursday was even bigger because he was able to get through the practice. I’m told by multiple sources he was a full participant. They did five-on-five drills, and he was able to move without any lingering pain in his lower back or his right side.”

According to McMenamin, the Lakers are now monitoring how James responds to the increased workload over the coming days. With the team returning from its road trip early next week, James could be in position to take part in a full practice with the main roster on Monday. From there, the possibility of an in-season return becomes more realistic.

“We're in the timing now where we can be looking at the schedule next week and say, ‘Hey, that could be the game where we see LeBron James making his season debut.'”@mcten shares an update with @malika_andrews on LeBron's potential regular season start with the Lakers. pic.twitter.com/YdCQCm3ZkS — NBA on ESPN (@ESPNNBA) November 14, 2025

“If he continues to have this progression,” McMenamin said, “there’s a game on Tuesday… we’re in the timing now where we could be looking at the schedule next week and say hey, that could be the game where we see LeBron James making his season debut.”

LeBron James nears historic 23rd-season debut as Lakers monitor his progress

Article Continues Below

If James does return next week, he will immediately make league history as the first NBA player ever to appear in a 23rd season.

James has been out since early October with nerve irritation stemming from a sciatica issue, an injury that delayed his start to what would have been his record-setting season. Even in his 22nd year last season, the 40-year-old remained one of the league’s most productive players. He averaged 24.4 points, 8.2 assists, 7.8 rebounds, and one steal per game while shooting 51.3 percent from the field and 37.6 percent from beyond the arc across 70 appearances.

His eventual return would give the Lakers a major boost alongside stars Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves, who have kept Los Angeles in the upper tier of the Western Conference standings despite James’ absence. The Lakers enter Friday’s matchup with the Pelicans at 8-4, riding a strong start powered by Doncic’s MVP-level production and Reaves’ breakout scoring stretch.

Los Angeles continues its road trip Friday at 8:00 p.m. ET before returning home next week — a stretch that may finally feature the long-awaited return of one of the game’s greatest players.