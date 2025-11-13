The Brooklyn Nets are positioned to be a major player in free agency next summer. Following two seasons of tanking, the rebuilding squad will attempt to take a significant step forward in 2026-27.

An Eastern Conference executive is adamant that the Nets should sign Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves this summer to lead that charge.

“AR's a stud,” the executive told ESPN's Dave McMenamin. “If I were the Brooklyn Nets, I would throw all the money at him. He has shown when he gets the keys to the engine, he can produce.”

Reaves' stellar performance in the wake of early-season injuries to LeBron James and Luka Doncic has been the talk of the NBA, with the 27-year-old destined for unrestricted free agency. The Lakers guard is averaging a career-high 28.3 points and 8.3 assists on 47.0 percent shooting across nine appearances. He scored 51 points and 41 points during back-to-back matchups against the Sacramento Kings and Portland Trail Blazers.

Could Nets pursue Lakers star Austin Reaves in 2026 free agency?

Reaves will be eligible to sign a five-year, $241 million contract with the Lakers, according to ESPN's Bobby Marks. He can sign for up to four years, $178.5 million with a cap space team. The Nets are one of four teams — including the Chicago Bulls, Utah Jazz and Washington Wizards — projected to have over $40 million in space.

Brooklyn can open up more space, depending on its decisions on a pair of $6.25 million team options for Day'Ron Sharpe and Ziaire Williams. Sharpe and Reaves are both repped by Aaron Riley of the AMR Agency.

With the Nets owing an unprotected 2027 first-round pick swap to the Houston Rockets, they should be motivated to improve next season. Brooklyn could offer Reaves an opportunity to be the face of a team in the league's biggest market.

Following a 1-10 start, the Nets will have a chance to land a top pick in a loaded 2026 draft. Which player they land next June will greatly impact their roster construction for the coming seasons.