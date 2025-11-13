The Brooklyn Nets are positioned to be a major player in free agency next summer. Following two seasons of tanking, the rebuilding squad will attempt to take a significant step forward in 2026-27.

An Eastern Conference executive is adamant that the Nets should sign Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves this summer to lead that charge.

“AR's a stud,” the executive told ESPN's Dave McMenamin. “If I were the Brooklyn Nets, I would throw all the money at him. He has shown when he gets the keys to the engine, he can produce.”

Reaves' stellar performance in the wake of early-season injuries to LeBron James and Luka Doncic has been the talk of the NBA, with the 27-year-old destined for unrestricted free agency. The Lakers guard is averaging a career-high 28.3 points and 8.3 assists on 47.0 percent shooting across nine appearances. He scored 51 points and 41 points during back-to-back matchups against the Sacramento Kings and Portland Trail Blazers.

Could Nets pursue Lakers star Austin Reaves in 2026 free agency?

Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves (15) controls the ball against Brooklyn Nets guard Tyrese Martin (13) during the first quarter at Barclays Center.
Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Article Continues Below

Reaves will be eligible to sign a five-year, $241 million contract with the Lakers, according to ESPN's Bobby Marks. He can sign for up to four years, $178.5 million with a cap space team. The Nets are one of four teams — including the Chicago Bulls, Utah Jazz and Washington Wizards — projected to have over $40 million in space.

Brooklyn can open up more space, depending on its decisions on a pair of $6.25 million team options for Day'Ron Sharpe and Ziaire Williams. Sharpe and Reaves are both repped by Aaron Riley of the AMR Agency.

With the Nets owing an unprotected 2027 first-round pick swap to the Houston Rockets, they should be motivated to improve next season. Brooklyn could offer Reaves an opportunity to be the face of a team in the league's biggest market.

Following a 1-10 start, the Nets will have a chance to land a top pick in a loaded 2026 draft. Which player they land next June will greatly impact their roster construction for the coming seasons.