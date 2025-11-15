There's no better way for a struggling star to get it going than in a game against a bad team. This is exactly what Austin Reaves used to get back on the right track. On Friday night, Reaves and the Los Angeles Lakers faced the floundering New Orleans Pelicans in NBA Cup action and came out on top, 118-104 — with Reaves putting up a team-high 31 points on 9-16 shooting from the field.

This game was such a far cry from Reaves' previous effort. He wasn't very good at all against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Wednesday, as he tallied just 13 points on 4-12 shooting in an outing to forget for the entire team. He's been slowed down by a groin strain, and it looks like he's putting that completely in the rearview mirror with the way he put the Pelicans' defense through the ringer on Friday.

But at the very least, Reaves' humor has remained a constant through the injuries and underperformance. He ragged on himself in his post-game interview on Friday, expressing in some colorful language some displeasure towards his performance (all in jest, of course).

“[I was] shitty,” Reaves said in passing when asked about his performance, via Dave McMenamin of ESPN.

“Pretty good day at the office.” Austin Reaves on Deandre Ayton’s 20-point, 16-rebound night. And as for his own 31-point, 7-assist effort? “S—-ty.” pic.twitter.com/NQmVvuKBdK — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) November 15, 2025

There is no one more difficult on themselves than a professional athlete, and Reaves knows just how high the standards are in the NBA for one to succeed. There is a balance to be had, of course, between being too hard on one's self and knowing that they're doing just fine. Reaves, of course, knows this, which is why he's blossomed into one of the best guards in the association.

Article Continues Below

Lakers about to be better upon LeBron James' return

There was reason to be concerned for the Lakers with LeBron James out to start the season. James remains a two-way force, and he's still one of the best rim-attackers in the NBA. His absence leaves a defensive and rebounding void. This also leaves the Lakers more reliant on the perimeter game.

James, however, is ramping up in the G-League and is inching closer to making his season debut. And with a 9-4 record, LA is sitting pretty to start the year.