As the Miami Heat lost to the New York Knicks on Friday night, 140-132, it comes as the first defeat in the NBA Cup's group stage, but there is one aspect that is costing the team games. Despite the Heat facing the Knicks without Jalen Brunson, the team would fall at the hands of a continuous concern of a lack of rebounding, as former player Udonis Haslem had a challenge for a specific player.

While Miami is still without Bam Adebayo due to a toe injury, part of the responsibility has fallen on Kel'el Ware to be a rebounding presence for the team. Though recording 10 rebounds, Ware would struggle in getting boards when against a player like Mitchell Robinson, who had eight rebounds on the offensive side.

In total, Miami was out-rebounded 51-46, and offensively, 20-15, leading to Haslem messaging Ware after the game about the upcoming challenge, and the way the young star responded should have any fan excited.

“After the game, I immediately texted Kel’el and I said, ‘Get all the film with Mitchell Robinson in the game, watch all the film, every offensive rebound he got on you, how he positioned himself early and pushed you under the basket,” Haslem said on Amazon Prime's NBA coverage, via Heat Central on social media.

“You can’t rebound if the ball is not in front of you. You have to have the ball in front of you if you want to rebound,” Haslem continued. “And the first thing he said was, ‘You’re absolutely right. I’m going to get the film and it won’t happen again.’ I think he’ll be better the next game.”

Heat's Davion Mitchell takes some blame for rebounding troubles

Already with the Heat coming off a bad loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers last Wednesday, the team has been looking to get back to its early success. While they lead the league in pace (106.34 possessions per game) and average 125.3 points per game, which is second most in the NBA, the rebounding numbers are no doubt concerning.

Miami has the third-worst defensive rebounding percentage, which is the percentage of available defensive rebounds a team gets, this season in the NBA at 66.1 percent. With the team also getting out-classed in offensive rebounds in seven straight games, the Heat have also allowed 20.1 second-chance points, the most in the association.

Davion Mitchell, who had 11 points and 11 assists on Friday, mentioned how he believes the “50-50 balls” on the glass hurt them, and it's not all on Ware, as even Mitchell said he needs to do better in getting “longer rebounds.”

“I can’t just always think Kel’el will get every rebound,” Micthell said. “I got to get those. All our guys got to get those long rebounds, especially when they shoot a lot of threes, and they get tipped out, we got to be there just to get those rebounds.”

Miami is now at 7-6, looking to bounce back and get revenge in the rematch on Monday night against the Knicks.