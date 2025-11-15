The Los Angeles Lakers have been thriving with their dynamic duo leading the charge, improving to 9-4 on the season. Luka Doncic has been putting up MVP-caliber numbers while drawing constant defensive attention, but he's turning that pressure into an advantage for his team.

Following the Lakers' 118-104 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans in NBA Cup group play, Doncic spoke with the media about his approach to handling double-teams. When asked about his decision-making process against blitzes, the five-time All-NBA selection explained his simple philosophy.

“I always accept the double, I like the double. It makes you play four on three,” Doncic said, via Spectrum SportsNet.

"I always accept the double, I like the double. It makes you play 4 on 3." Luka Doncic (24 points, 12 assists, and 7 rebounds) speaks with the media following the 118-104 victory over the Pelicans in NBA Cup group play. pic.twitter.com/dcnnNITpKE — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) November 15, 2025

The 26-year-old guard broke down his thought process when defenses send extra help. He emphasized that the math works in the Lakers' favor when opponents commit two defenders to him.

“I think we got some amazing looks, some great looks. I think we missed a lot of open shots,” he said. “I think today we could have won by 50 points honestly, but you know, if you're open, got to take the shot no matter what.”

Doncic finished the game against the Pelicans with 24 points, 12 assists, and seven rebounds. Austin Reaves led the scoring with 31 points, benefiting directly from the attention Doncic commands. DeAndre Ayton also feasted on the opportunities created, recording 20 points and 16 rebounds.

When asked about his hit-ahead passes and reading the floor, Doncic kept it straightforward.

“I just see a lot, I guess. Trying to like play chess on the game,” he said. “Those throw-aheads, those seals, you know, that helped us a lot if they're gonna double my half-court. We're gonna have open space to create anything, so we just got to be decisive and go score the basketball.”

The approach has paid dividends for the Lakers. They rank near the top of the league in offensive efficiency, and Doncic is averaging 33.7 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 9.2 assists per game through his first nine contests.

His chemistry with Reaves continues to develop, giving the Lakers a dynamic backcourt that thrives when defenses overcommit to stopping Doncic. The results speak for themselves as Los Angeles sits atop the Pacific Division.