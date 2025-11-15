2025 was another rough season for the Pittsburgh Pirates and their fans. For the second season in a row, the team finished last in the NL Central, this time at 71-91. The Pirates' performance led to manager Derek Shelton being fired a few weeks into the season, with Don Kelly taking over. Sophomore ace Paul Skenes topped off his NL Rookie of the Year performance in 2024 with his first NL Cy Young award this season. However, former MLB third baseman Trevor Plouffe squashed the dreams of Pittsburgh fans on Friday. X, formerly Twitter, account Talkin' Baseball shared Plouffe's take that Pirates fans need to play “MLB The Show” to imagine Skenes on a Pirates playoff team.

“Go play MLB The Show.” -Trevor Plouffe on fans who want to see Paul Skenes pitch a playoff game with the Pirates

“Go play MLB The Show,” Plouffe bluntly stated to Pirates fans.

While Plouffe might not be correct with that take, it also wouldn't surprise anyone if that were the case. Just two seasons into what could easily be a Hall of Fame-worthy career, there are already rumors that the Pirates, led by general manager Ben Cherington, could look to trade the 2023 number one overall pick. While Cherington and the front office have denied that, the rumors are circulating for a reason. Simply put, Pittsburgh would net one of the biggest returns for a player in MLB history. Will they decide to build around Skenes, or trade him before it's too late?

Not building around Paul Skenes is a massive mistake by the Pirates

From number one overall pick to Cy Young Award winner in two years is an absolutely wild run. During that time frame, Skenes has started for the NL All-Star Game twice, started Opening Day for the Pirates this past March, and was the cover star for The Show alongside the Baltimore Orioles' Gunnar Henderson and Cincinnati Reds' Elly de la Cruz earlier this year.

Skenes is the literal definition of a player you build a franchise around. Since the prime days of outfielder Andrew McCutchen, Skenes is the type of player that Cherington and the Pirates' brain trust have been searching for. This is the time to build, and owner Bob Nutting should be throwing money left and right to do so. However, if Plouffe is right, it could only be a matter of time until Skenes is wearing another franchise's colors, furthering the misery of Pittsburgh fans in the process.