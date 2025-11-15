The No. 3 Texas A&M Aggies may have just had the worst first half any college football team could have. They're down 30-3 to the South Carolina Gamecocks, as nothing has gone their way.

Through two quarters of play, the Aggies have missed two field goal attempts, had a dropped pass that would have been a touchdown, and quarterback Marcel Reed has already thrown two interceptions and three turnovers total. It's been such an ugly day that sports fans are in disbelief with how bad Texas A&M is playing against South Carolina.

“Texas A&M… Is everything OK?” asked one individual.

Brandon Walker of Barstool Sports said, “Do you bench Marcel Reed? This is the worst half I have ever seen from a quarterback.”

“South Carolina putting belt to a** at Kyle Field on the same day they announced Elko’s contract extension,” said another user.

This sports fan explained, “If South Carolina wins against Texas A & M today — again, it would be both the most South Carolina thing ever & also the most Texas A & M thing ever at the same time.”

“Just as the story breaks that 9-0 A&M is finalizing a 6-year extension for Mike Elko, the Aggies play the worst undefeated team, late-season home half I can ever remember, down 30-3 to 3-6 South Carolina,” said Skip Bayless.

The good news is that Texas A&M has the entire second half to mount a comeback. But a 27-point deficit is not an easy thing to overcome. We'll see what Mike Elko's team can do, as the program aims to remain undefeated on the season.