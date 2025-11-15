The No. 3 Texas A&M Aggies may have just had the worst first half any college football team could have. They're down 30-3 to the South Carolina Gamecocks, as nothing has gone their way.

Through two quarters of play, the Aggies have missed two field goal attempts, had a dropped pass that would have been a touchdown, and quarterback Marcel Reed has already thrown two interceptions and three turnovers total. It's been such an ugly day that sports fans are in disbelief with how bad Texas A&M is playing against South Carolina.

South Carolina scores a TD to extend its lead over No. 3 Texas A&M (it's now 30-3 at halftime) and then deals with a shoulder check from a Texas state trooper. 🏈 👮‍♂️ #CFB pic.twitter.com/9Cw8zhrQFV — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 15, 2025 Expand Tweet

“Texas A&M… Is everything OK?” asked one individual.

Brandon Walker of Barstool Sports said, “Do you bench Marcel Reed? This is the worst half I have ever seen from a quarterback.”

“South Carolina putting belt to a** at Kyle Field on the same day they announced Elko’s contract extension,” said another user.

“We don’t even need to beat Texas, just take care of South Carolina and we’re in the playoffs” Marcel Reed: pic.twitter.com/V51r8eOFRs — Old Row Sports (@OldRowSports) November 15, 2025

This sports fan explained, “If South Carolina wins against Texas A & M today — again, it would be both the most South Carolina thing ever & also the most Texas A & M thing ever at the same time.”

South Carolina even has the A&M police officers rattled pic.twitter.com/FNfPTlEUkB — Big Cat (@BarstoolBigCat) November 15, 2025

“Just as the story breaks that 9-0 A&M is finalizing a 6-year extension for Mike Elko, the Aggies play the worst undefeated team, late-season home half I can ever remember, down 30-3 to 3-6 South Carolina,” said Skip Bayless.

The good news is that Texas A&M has the entire second half to mount a comeback. But a 27-point deficit is not an easy thing to overcome. We'll see what Mike Elko's team can do, as the program aims to remain undefeated on the season.