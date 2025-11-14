LeBron James practiced with the South Bay Lakers on Thursday and reported no lingering pain for a second straight day, an encouraging sign as the Los Angeles Lakers eye his return from sciatica. Sources told ESPN James completed five-on-five work without the back or right-side soreness that limited him earlier in the week.

Coach J.J. Redick and the Lakers have leaned on caution during James’ rehab. The 40-year-old has been running with South Bay to ramp up contact and intensity away from game pressure while the organization monitors any reaction the following day. Thursday’s outcome, another pain-free session, moves the needle toward a possible mid-November debut that reports have circled.

James’ use of the G League affiliate mirrors how veteran players sometimes chase fine-tuned conditioning and minutes before rejoining an NBA rotation. He pushed through live scrimmage reps under South Bay coach Zach Guthrie and finished the workout without complaint, a much-needed update after a workout the previous day produced soreness for the first time.

When James returns, the Lakers get a proven do-it-all star. Last season, he averaged 24.4 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 8.2 assists, via ESPN, production that still sets the tone for Los Angeles’ ceiling. But the team wants to avoid setbacks that linger into the regular season, so medical staff and James’ camp plan to remain conservative while the history-making veteran chases a 23rd season.

For fans and teammates, Thursday’s report provides tangible hope. The Lakers still must manage rotations and minutes carefully, but back-to-back pain-free practices with South Bay make the timetable feel realistic. If James stays healthy through the next few sessions, the Lakers could welcome him back with the polished, ready version that has carried contenders for two decades.