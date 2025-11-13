The Los Angeles Lakers went up against the defending champion Oklahoma City Thunder, and they saw firsthand why they were able to hoist the trophy last season. It was a 121-92 loss for the Lakers, and they just could not keep up with the Thunder on either side of the ball. It started in the second quarter, and from there, the Lakers didn't have an answer.

After the game, Austin Reaves shared his thoughts on the loss and was completely honest about what happened.

“Just to be blunt, they beat the s—- out of us tonight,” Reaves said. “There's a lot of basketball to be played. We feel like we can get to that level, but tonight we weren't anywhere close to that. We do feel like we can get there. We have the pieces to get there, we just have to continue every day to take a step forward.”

"It's game 12. There's a lot of basketball to play and there's a lot of room for growth." Austin Reaves (13 points, 5 rebounds, 3 assists) speaks with @RealAClifton and the media following the 121-92 loss to OKC. pic.twitter.com/YiijV1YolJ — Spectrum SportsNet (@SpectrumSN) November 13, 2025

Reaves was asked where he thinks the gap was between the two teams, whether it was execution, style of play, or something else.

“I didn't play very well. We as a team didn't play very well,” Reaves said. “I think if you go around the room, everyone would think that. If you don't play good against a team like that, you're not going to give yourself a chance to win. You have to be clicking on all cylinders, locked in on every little detail, and when you don't play well, you're not going to beat them.”

The Lakers have played well this season, but they have had a few rough losses. Like Reaves said, there is still a lot of basketball to be played, and they are still figuring out how to mesh with the new pieces they added over the offseason. Not to mention, LeBron James has yet to play, and he could be returning soon.