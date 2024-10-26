The Los Angeles Lakers are going with gamesmanship under JJ Redick‘s stewardship this season. Anthony Davis is going in the record books, right next to an MVP-ghosting Kobe Bryant, after another huge 35-point performance to help the Lakers pull out a 123-116 win over the Phoenix Suns. Davis had 36 points in a season-opening win over the Minnesota Timberwolves, giving the All-NBA big man pole position in the NBA MVP race.

Bryant scored two 30-point games to start the 2005-06 NBA season. AD matched that and then some against Kevin Durant's Suns. Against Phoenix, Davis became only the third Lakers star with consecutive 35-point games to start a season in franchise history. This feat puts him in a rare class with Elgin Baylor (1962) and Jerry West (1969), per Dave McMenamin.

Davis added eight rebounds, four assists, and two blocks along with those 35 points. LeBron James contributed 21 points, eight assists, and four rebounds to secure the win. Austin Reaves (26 points, eight rebounds, four assists) snatched three steals and looks like a perfect fit as the third option so far this season as well. The Lakers erased a 22-point deficit and look like a dominant force in the Western Conference.

JJ Redick's Lakers look just fine

The Lakers are trying to squeeze every last drop of sweat out of Lebron's legacy. James, with his son Bronny now on the team, is looking and feeling better than the past two seasons. Having JJ Redick replace Darvin Ham has to be considered one of the boldest gambits of late, and it is paying immediate dividends.

James is even talking about playing all 82 games this season.

“I plan on playing every game,” declared James. “We will see what happens if I don't.”

Redick just so happens to think coaching James and Davis is the best decision ever made by the 15-year NBA veteran. It is easy to see why after the first 2-0 start this decade. The Lakers will look to keep the momentum going against the Sacramento Kings to finish out a three-game home stand. Then it is off to Phoenix for a rematch against the Suns. It will be impossible to count Los Angeles out if Davis keeps up this level of play.