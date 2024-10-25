The Los Angeles Lakers kickstarted their 2024-25 regular season campaign with a 110-103 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves. The Lakers have started the season undefeated, which is a positive sign for first-year head coach JJ Redick. Although, Redick gave some eye-opening comments about the NBA's game ball on Opening Night he is now walking back.

After Wednesday's opening win over the Timberwolves, Redick said this about the ball both teams played with:

“I am going to send in a request to the league tomorrow that we can play with worn-in basketballs. I am not sure why we are playing in real games — I am being dead serious — I am not sure why we are playing in real games with brand-new basketballs,” Redick told reporters after the game on Tuesday night.

Redick later explained that his comments were not meant to be taken literally.

“Hopefully, you'll understand that sometimes when I go on these things, I am half-serious, but it's also a bit. I know where the balls come from. I think it's early. We'll figure out where the good basketballs are in this gym [and bring them to Crypto.com Arena], Redick said after a Lakers practice.

Regardless of the condition of the game balls, the Lakers played an admirable game in their season opener. One of the game's highlights included LeBron and Bronny James making NBA history as the first father-son duo to play in a game together. James Sr. played 35 minutes and amassed 16 minutes, five rebounds, and four assists.

Meanwhile, Anthony Davis led Los Angeles with a whopping 36 points, 16 rebounds, and four assists. If Davis continues to perform like he did against Minnesota, he can take the Lakers far and might win his first MVP award.

JJ Redick and the Lakers still have things to work on, but so far, they look promising.