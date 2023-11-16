With Domantas Sabonis thoroughly outplaying Anthony Davis, the Lakers big man became the subject of much criticism on social media.

A battle against a Pacific Division rival in the Sacramento Kings should be bringing out the best in Los Angeles Lakers star Anthony Davis, especially with a matchup against fellow All-Star big man Domantas Sabonis on the docket. However, Davis was rather lackluster on the second night of a back-to-back. He finished with just nine points on 3-9 shooting from the field, and to top it all off, he also turned the ball over five times. Davis was arguably the biggest culprit behind the Lakers' inability to get anything going on the offensive end en route to a 125-110 loss to the Kings.

Davis had the second-worst plus-minus for the Lakers, at -13; while there's a lot of statistical noise in single-game plus-minus, it serves to add further context to what was a mismatch on the interior against the Kings. Sabonis was dominant all night long, finishing with 29 points on 13-19 shooting from the field to go along with 16 rebounds and seven assists, carving up the Lakers' defense time and time again during the blowout.

With Domantas Sabonis thoroughly outplaying Anthony Davis, the Lakers big man became the subject of much criticism on social media, with fans piling on Davis for what was such a poor performance, in a nationally-televised game on ESPN no less.

Other fans then made fun of Anthony Davis by pointing out how the Lakers big man struggles against bruising big men in the paint like Domantas Sabonis. After all, Davis has always repeated throughout his career that he prefers to play at power forward, and his performance against the Kings on Wednesday night may be the reason why.

Of course, Anthony Davis is just an easy target since the Lakers lost and he was not his usual self against the Kings. But it's not like this is a trend for Davis; during late October, in the very same matchup against Domantas Sabonis and the Kings, Davis put up an exceptional line of 30 points, 16 rebounds, two steals, and three blocks, all the while being efficient from everywhere on the court (11-22 from the field, 1-2 from deep, 7-8 from the foul line). But admittedly, he looked like a shell of himself on Wednesday night.