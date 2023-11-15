The Sacramento Kings take on the Los Angeles Lakers as we continue our NBA odds series with a prediction, pick, and how to watch.

The Kings are back to their winning ways, and they love having De'Aaron Fox back on the court. They have won three games in a row, and have looked really good. The Kings have already played the Lakers this season, and they ended up winning in overtime. De'Aaron Fox scored 37 points, and dished eight assists in the win over the Lakers. Domantas Sabonis notched a double-double while Malik Monk scored 22 points off the bench.

The Lakers are on a three-game win streak of their own, but they have not played the best of teams in those games. In the loss against the Lakers, Anthony Davis led the team with 30 points, and 16 rebounds. LeBron James had 27 of his own points, and grabbed 15 rebounds. James also dished eight assists in the loss. The Lakers put up 127 points as a team, but could not lock it down on the defensive side of the court.

Here are the NBA odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NBA Odds: Kings-Lakers Odds

Sacramento Kings: +1.5 (-110)

Los Angeles Lakers: -1.5 (-110)

Over: 234.5 (-110)

Under: 234.5 (-110)

How to Watch Kings vs. Lakers

Time: 10 PM ET/7 PM PT

TV: ESPN

Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)

Why The Kings Could Cover The Spread

The Kings are one of the best scoring teams in the NBA when Fox is on the court. Fox is averaging 30.5 points per game, and 6.0 assists this season. When he plays, the Kings score 127.0 points per game, they are shooting 48.6 percent from the field, and 37.6 percent from three. The Kings are a much better team with Fox, and it shows. He is the reason the Kings will be able to cover the spread this game.

The Lakers play good interior defense, but they struggle to close out. The Kings shoot well from deep, and they should be able to make some in this game. If the Kings can get hot from the arc, and make some threes, they will be able to cover the spread.

Why The Lakers Could Cover The Spread

The Lakers will be at full health for this game, as well. LeBron, and Davis being on the court is a huge advantage for Los Angeles. The combine for 47.7 points per game, 20.4 rebounds, 9.3 assists, 3.0 steals, and 4.2 blocks. These two superstars give the Lakers a fantastic chance to cover any spread of any game. That is one of the reasons this team is on a three-game win streak. If they can play well, the Lakers will cover the spread.

Looking at the stats, the Kings give up the sixth-highest field goal percentage, and the ninth-highest three-point percentage. The Lakers are sixth in field goal percentage this season, but they do not shoot well from beyond the arc. Los Angeles does not take a lot of threes, and that is for good reason. As long as they do not force the shots from the perimeter, the Lakers should be able to cover the spread.

Final Kings-Lakers Prediction & Pick

This should be another good game between these two teams. The Lakers are the favorites, and it should be a fun game to watch. It is going to be tough to choose a winner here, but I am going with the Lakers.

Final Kings-Lakers Prediction & Pick: Lakers -1.5 (-110), Over 234.5 (-110)