Rapper Lil Wayne is fed up with the inconsistency of Los Angeles Lakers superstar Anthony Davis this season.

Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers have had a bit of a shaky start to the 2023-24 NBA season. Los Angeles currently sits at an even 6-6 on the campaign, but fans have been frustrated with the performance, or lack thereof, from power forward Davis, as the superstar registered a grand total of just nine points in a recent home loss to the Sacramento Kings.

Recently, noted Lakers fan and famous rapper Lil Wayne took to FS1's Undisputed to discuss what has gone wrong for Davis and the Lakers so far this season, including proposing that the Purple and Gold trade the big man.

“Anybody that can play is better [than Anthony Davis],” said Lil Wayne, noting Davis' storied history of missing games due to injury. “You've got to understand that even when he plays, we have to accept… we have to accept the fact that he's going to sometimes play for real… We'll be like, ‘well, the positives outweigh the [negatives]'… No, man. He hasn't done nothing for us. That bubble championship, that don't count, man. That man has done nothing for the Lakers.”

Davis' propensity to sometimes look like an all-time great NBA big man and sometimes be absolutely invisible against inferior competition has indeed caused frequent headaches for Lakers fans over the last few years. When he's at his best, Davis is one of the, if not the best power forward in the NBA and is capable of absolutely taking over games. Unfortunately, his best does not occur frequently enough.